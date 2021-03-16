Organic Personal Care Market Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study

Transparency Market Research has recently published a new research report, titled “Organic Personal Care Products Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2027.” The extensive research report provides an explanation of the overall global organic personal care products market by using Porter’s five forces analysis. This report offers holistic view of the competitive landscape, the threat of substitute products or services, threat regarding new entrants, the bargaining power of customers, and the bargaining power of suppliers.

The global organic personal care products market was valued at US$12.98 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$28.66 Bn by 2027, surging at a growth rate of 9.2% between 2017 and 2027. The growth of the global organic personal care products market will also be attributable to the growing number of distribution channels and launching of new and innovative products into the market.

Personal care products manufactured from organic ingredients are projected to increase rapidly in the near future. As consumers are trying to replace synthetic cosmetics and personal care products, they are gradually opting for organic products. The growing awareness amongst consumers about the hazards of synthetic chemicals is also providing a boost to the global organic personal care products market. Organic personal care products are free from chemicals such as aluminum salts, phthalates, parabens, and petrochemicals. In countries like China, India and Japan etc. are projected to be the emerging markets for organic personal care products in the forecast period.

The organic personal care products market is divided on the basis of type and region. The types of organic personal care products are skin care, hair care, cosmetics, oral care, and other products. Geographically, this market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

North America region is the biggest market for the organic personal care products globally. As there is a high adoption of organic skincare, hair care, oral care and sun care products are projected to create new opportunities for the manufacturers & distributors of personal care products in the near future. Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. As companies are making heavy investment on advertising organic personal care products and running promotional campaigns to enhance the sale of organic personal care products in the forecast period. Some of the key players in the global organic personal care products market are Estee Lauder, The Body Shop, The Hain Celestial Group, and Yves Rocher.

The organic personal care products report highlights the SWOT analysis which includes the strengths, weakness, opportunity, and threats pertaining to the market. Porter’s Five Force Analysis in the report highlights threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitutes, and competitive rivalry. This analysis helps in understanding a company’s position in a particular industry as well as market entry strategies for new players.

Key trends, both in terms of demand side and supply side is included, that helps in understanding the market scenario. Key market indicators are included in the report which portray some global facts such as growth of personal care product industry etc. in different countries across the globe.