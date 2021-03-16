Organ-On-Chip (OOC) Market 2021 enormous growth: Emulate, TissUse, Hesperos, CN Bio Innovations, Tara Biosystems

The global Organ-on-a-Chip Market size is projected to reach USD 303.6 Million by 2028, from USD 41 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 39.9% during 2021-2028.

An organ-on-a-chip (OOC) is a multi-channel 3-D microfluidic cell culture chip that simulates the activities, mechanics and physiological response of entire organs and organ systems, a type of artificial organ. A common concern with organs-on-chips lies in the isolation of organs during testing.

In this research report the analysts have employed the rigorous primary and secondary research techniques of the global market which can boost up the demand of the product in the market.

Global Organ-On-Chip (OOC) Market Key Players:-

Emulate

TissUse

Hesperos

CN Bio Innovations

Tara Biosystems

Draper Laboratory

Mimetas

Nortis

Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.

Kirkstall

Cherry Biotech SAS

Else Kooi Laboratory

Global Organ-On-Chip (OOC) Market by Type:-

Brain-on-a-chip

Liver-on-a-chip

Kidney-on-a-chip

Lung-on-a-chip

Heart-on-a-chip

Intestine-on-a-chip

Other

Global Organ-On-Chip (OOC) Market by End-users:-

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Cosmetics Industry

Other

Global Organ-On-Chip (OOC) Market by Region analysis:-

o North America

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o South America

o Middle East and Africa

Why This Report important?

o To understand the structure of the Global Organ-On-Chip (OOC) Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

o To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the Global Organ-On-Chip (OOC) Market.

o To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, and acquisitions in the market.

o To project the consumption of Global Pathogen Reduction submarkets, with respect to key regions.

o To strategically profile the leading key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

o To analyze the Global Organ-On-Chip (OOC) Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Global Organ-On-Chip (OOC) Market Table of Content (TOC):-

Chapter1 Introduction

Chapter2 Research Scope

Chapter3 Global Organ-On-Chip (OOC) Market Segmentation

Chapter4 Research Methodology

Chapter5 Definitions and Assumptions

Chapter6 Executive Summary

Chapter7 Global Organ-On-Chip (OOC) Market Dynamics

Chapter8 Global Organ-On-Chip (OOC) Market Key Players

Chapter9 Conclusion

Chapter10 Appendix

