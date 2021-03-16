North America Synchronous Condenser Market industry is Knocking with a CAGR 2% in Coming Year

North America Synchronous Condenser market is expected to grow from US$ 189.95 million in 2019 to US$ 199.92 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.5 % from 2020 to 2027.

By continuously generating/absorbing adjustable reactive power, enhanced short-circuit strength, and frequency stability by providing synchronous inertia, this system provides improved voltage regulation and stability. The goal is not to transform electricity into mechanical power or vice versa, but to use the reactive power control capabilities of the machines and synchronous inertia. Since the Industrial Revolution, the energy production has been dominated by fossil fuels. This has important consequences for the environment as well as for human health. Thus, the use of renewable energy has increased to minimize carbon dioxide emissions, leading to a high demand for the same energy. This is thus, fueling the growth of the North America market

Some of the companies competing in the North America Synchronous Condenser Market are

ABB Ltd.

Brush Group

Eaton Corporation plc

FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

General Electric Company

IDEAL ELECTRIC POWER CO.

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (Mitsubishi Electric Corporation)

Siemens AG (Siemens Energy)

Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

WEG ELECTRIC CORP.

North America Synchronous Condenser Market Segmentation

North America Synchronous Condenser Market – By Cooling Type

Air-cooled

Hydrogen-cooled

Water-cooled

North America Synchronous Condenser Market – By Reactive Power Rating

Up to 100 MVAr

100-200 MVAr

Above 200 MVAr

North America Synchronous Condenser Market – By Starting Method

Pony Motor

Static Frequency Converter

Others

North America Synchronous Condenser Market – By Application

Metal and Mining

Electrical Utilities and Grid Operators

Marine

Oil and Gas

Others

North America Synchronous Condenser Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

In terms of type, the rotary Synchronous Condenser segment accounted for a larger share of the SAM Synchronous Condenser market in 2019. In terms of technology, the magnetic segment held the largest share of the Synchronous Condenser market in 2019. Further, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the market based on end-user in 2019.

