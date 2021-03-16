BusinessTechnologyWorld

North America Synchronous Condenser Market industry is Knocking with a CAGR 2% in Coming Year

North America Synchronous Condenser market is expected to grow from US$ 189.95 million in 2019 to US$ 199.92 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.5 % from 2020 to 2027.

By continuously generating/absorbing adjustable reactive power, enhanced short-circuit strength, and frequency stability by providing synchronous inertia, this system provides improved voltage regulation and stability. The goal is not to transform electricity into mechanical power or vice versa, but to use the reactive power control capabilities of the machines and synchronous inertia. Since the Industrial Revolution, the energy production has been dominated by fossil fuels. This has important consequences for the environment as well as for human health. Thus, the use of renewable energy has increased to minimize carbon dioxide emissions, leading to a high demand for the same energy. This is thus, fueling the growth of the North America market

Some of the companies competing in the North America Synchronous Condenser Market are

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Brush Group
  • Eaton Corporation plc
  • FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
  • General Electric Company
  • IDEAL ELECTRIC POWER CO.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (Mitsubishi Electric Corporation)
  • Siemens AG (Siemens Energy)
  • Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA
  • WEG ELECTRIC CORP.

North America Synchronous Condenser Market Segmentation

North America Synchronous Condenser Market – By Cooling Type

  • Air-cooled
  • Hydrogen-cooled
  • Water-cooled

North America Synchronous Condenser Market – By Reactive Power Rating

  • Up to 100 MVAr
  • 100-200 MVAr
  • Above 200 MVAr

North America Synchronous Condenser Market – By Starting Method

  • Pony Motor
  • Static Frequency Converter
  • Others

North America Synchronous Condenser Market – By Application

  • Metal and Mining
  • Electrical Utilities and Grid Operators
  • Marine
  • Oil and Gas
  • Others

North America Synchronous Condenser Market – By Country

  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico

In terms of type, the rotary Synchronous Condenser segment accounted for a larger share of the SAM Synchronous Condenser market in 2019. In terms of technology, the magnetic segment held the largest share of the Synchronous Condenser market in 2019. Further, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the market based on end-user in 2019.

What questions does the North America Synchronous Condenser Market report answer about the regional reach of the industry

  • How do the sales figures look at present How does the sales scenario look for the future
  • Considering the present scenario, how much revenue will each region attain by the end of the forecast period
  • How much is the market share that each of these regions has accumulated presently
  • How much is the growth rate that each topography will depict over the predicted timeline

