North America Marijuana Grow Kits Market Size, Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

Marijuana grow kits market for recreational is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 10.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 495,227.41 thousand by 2027. The increasing adoption of automated grow boxes to control the pH and other nutrient supply of the plants automatically without frequent monitoring is the growing factor of the market.

North America Marijuana Grow Kits Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

VIVOSUN

Pretty Green Budz

Gorilla Grow Tent

California LightWorks

BESTVA LED

Black Dog Grow Technologies, Inc

Mars Hydro

The Bud Grower, LLC

TopoGrow

ViparSpectra

Goldleaf Hydroponics

BC Northern Lights

High Tech Garden Supply

Grobo

Kind LED Grow Lights

Dongguan HongRui

photoelectric technology co. LTD

Dealzer

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Product (Hydroponic LED Light Growing System, Grow Tent, Cloner Kit, Marijuana Plants Pots, Spectrum Hydroponic Light Bulb, Hanging Drying Rack, Others)

By End-User (Residential and Commercial)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The COVID-19 epidemic has had an effect on many characteristics, such as travel bans; flight cancellations; quarantines; limited all indoor events proclaimed emergency in many countries; unpredictability of the stock market; major supply chain slowdown; declining economic assurance, and in sighted insecurity about the future. By generating supply chain turmoil, by directly influencing production and demand, and by having an economic impact on businesses and commercial markets, COVID-19 will influence the economy.

North America Marijuana Grow Kits Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into hydroponic LED light growing system, grow tent, cloner Kit, marijuana plants pots, spectrum hydroponic light bulb, hanging drying rack and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into residential, and commercial.

Competitive Landscape and North America Marijuana Grow Kits Market Share Analysis

The major companies covered in the marijuana grow kits market for recreational are VIVOSUN, Pretty Green Budz, Gorilla Grow Tent, California LightWorks, BESTVA LED, Black Dog Grow Technologies, Inc, Mars Hydro, The Bud Grower, LLC, TopoGrow, ViparSpectra, Goldleaf Hydroponics, BC Northern Lights, High Tech Garden Supply, Grobo, Kind LED Grow Lights, Dongguan HongRui photoelectric technology co. LTD, Dealzer among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of marijuana grow kits market for recreational.

For instance,

In April 2020, California LightWorks announces the launch of SaniPure UVC, a new sanitizing UVC Light to protect the plants from pathogens. Through this launch, the company aims to expand their product portfolio in the market.

