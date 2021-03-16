North America Commercial Vehicle Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market Dynamics and Growth Prospects 2021

The North America Commercial Vehicle Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Key Players:

Continental AG, Pacific Industrial, Schrader Electronics, Denso, Batec Group, Delphi Automotive, Advantage Pressure Pro Enterprises, Alligator VentifabrikGmbH, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC, Dill Air Control Products and others.

Key Market Trends

Commercial Vehicle Sales Driving Growth

Owing to the Private and Public sector spending in construction activities and mining activities the demand for commercial vehicles are growing every year in the region. Commercial vehicle sales in Canada in 2019, were 12.7 million which rose from 12.3 million, in 2018. Similarly, in United sales 12.8 million commercial vehicles were sold in 2019.

According to US Census Bureau, the public sector spending in construction action in 2018 is around USD 307 billion and in 2019 around USD 329 billion, while the private sector spending in 2018 was around USD 1000 billion while in 2019 it was around USD 977 billion.

In 2018, US mines produced minerals worth an estimate of USD 82.2 billion of raw minerals, which is an increase of 3% from 2017.

With the growing consumer awareness about safety of vehicles and passengers during travelling is creating demand for the market. The major OEMs are spending heavily in providing safety features to the vehicle owners. For instance,

In November 2018, PSI introduced TireView , a solution of TPMS for commercial vehicles.

United States Captures the Largest Market in 2019



During the year 2019, the Commercial Vehicles sales in the United States witnessed a slight growth in sales numbers from 12.4 million vehicles in 2018 to around 12.8 million vehicles in 2019.

In United States, there is no regulation for TPMS in N1 (Vehicles designed and constructed for the carriage of goods and having a maximum mass not exceeding 3.5 tonnes) and N2 vehicles (Vehicles designed and constructed for the carriage of goods and having a maximum mass exceeding 3.5 tonnes but not exceeding 12 tonnes.), but if they are fitted by the OEMs then it is mandatory to comply all the regulations.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Association, in 2019, there is a continuous rise in truck fatalities and has reached their highest levels in past 30 years. The federal agency has reported around 885 large truck occupants died in 2018, which is 1% more than the previous year fatalities and highest since 1988. The fatalities involving large trucks are also increasing with 4678 people died in collision with large trucks in 2018 which is 1% more than previous year. And pedestrians killed in crashes involving large trucks increased by 13 percent in 2018.

The OEMs in the region are installing driver assistance features in heavy vehicles segment, even it is not mandatory by the regulators and are spending heavily on developing new and technologically advanced products. For instance,

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global North America Commercial Vehicle Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global Personal Protective Equipment market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global North America Commercial Vehicle Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global North America Commercial Vehicle Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approaches North America Commercial Vehicle Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

Finally, the North America Commercial Vehicle Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market report is the believable source for gaining Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate and figure, and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

