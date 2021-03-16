North America Automotive Upholstery Market Growing Demands, Trends and Business Growth Outlook 2021 to 2026

The North America Automotive Upholstery Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The North America Automotive Upholstery Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 5.45% during the forecast period (2020 -2025).

Key Players:

Adient Plc, Toyota Boshoku Corp, Faurecia SE, CMI Enterprise, IMS Nonwoven, Lear Corp, Seiren Co. Ltd., The Woodbridge Group, Katzkin Leather Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends

Leather is Expected to Lead the Market

The vehicles interior may not be a deal-breaker or winning feature for the customer.; however, they are the customer’s first and last contact with the car. The primary function for passengers while purchasing Automotive Upholstery for the car, truck, or an SUV, after with the cost and quality of the material, is the contrasting surfaces and textures used to bring in a decorative effect and functionality. As a result, automotive makers are considering new materials for upholstery, with enhanced environmental performance.

For those interested in adding a luxury element in their cars, leather has remained in demand amongst the wealthy. Moreover, it is known for giving a premium look and feel. As a result, leather upholstery offers certain utilitarian benefits over ordinary materials used in car interiors. This is forcing automakers and OEMs to provide leather upholstery in their mid-range and premium car offerings, thereby, driving the development of the leather segment of the automotive industry.

United States Holds the Largest Market Share



In the case of passenger cars, most of the volume is occupied with in-car upholstery. With a trend of owing lager vehicles in the United States, opportunities improve for automotive upholstery also on the rise. In 2019, 700,000 thousand square meters of leather, which accounted for 30% of the total leather sold in the United States, was used by upholstery applications. With both the SUVs and mid-sized vehicles seeing an increase in sales for the forecasted period of 2019 – 2020, this shall reflect on the Automotive Upholstery Market as well.

There is also a growing demand for luxury cars. Consumers today are willing to shell out extra cash in luxurious upholstery in vehicles. In the United States, luxury variants of pick up vans and MUVs in North America are offered with leather upholstery as an optional fit.

