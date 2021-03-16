North America Automotive Parts Zinc Die Casting Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player and Comprehensive Analysis 2021-2026

The North America Automotive Parts Zinc Die Casting Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Key Players:

Northwest die casting, Gibbs Die Casting, Kenwalt die casting, HUF Group, Texas Die Casting, Carteret Die Casting Corp., Wiklast Corp., Ridco die casting, Alcast Technologies, Castwel Autoparts Pvt. Ltd., Pace Industries, Dynacast International LLC and others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Electric Vehicles

Owing to a confluence of factors, such as emission norms, consumer preference, transition from conventional ICE vehicles to electric vehicles, etc., the electric vehicle industry has been rapidly developing internationally. Demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is increasing as a result of the growing environmental concerns regarding CO2 emissions and efforts by government authorities (EC) and programs (such as Europe NCAP) to make vehicles more fuel-efficient.

Electric or hybrid vehicles also benefit significantly, where drive and powertrain elements, like electric motors comprise of structural components made of die cast zinc.

With the recovery of the economy in many countries, real income of the people is expected to grow up, along with the shift in consumer preference to environment- friendly vehicles. The aforementioned factors are expected to further increase the adoption of electric vehicles in the forecast period.

United States of America Continues to Lead the Market



North America is a matured market for automotive die-casting. The maturity of the market studied in the region is mainly due to large-scale domestic production, government initiative, and availability of resources.

Within North America, the United States is the major market, accounting to approximately 75% of the regional market share. Canada accounted for around 10% of the market, as of 2018, and is expected to grow considerably, boosted by the presence of global players, such as Dynacast, which operates from the country.

The American automotive industry has seen a slowdown in production, with over 10,880,019 vehicles being produced in 2019 against 11,314,705. COVID-19 is also effecting the vehicle production however, this number is expected to increase gradually over the forecasted period, opening new opportunities for the automotive parts zinc die casting market in the country._ Vehicles and engines designed, built, and certified for sale in the United States are eligible for import/ sale in Canada. Increasing stringency of regulations in countries like United States and rising consumer preference for luxury cars are expected to drive the market for automotive parts zinc die-casting in the country.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global North America Automotive Parts Zinc Die Casting market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global Personal Protective Equipment market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global North America Automotive Parts Zinc Die Casting market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global North America Automotive Parts Zinc Die Casting market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approaches North America Automotive Parts Zinc Die Casting used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

