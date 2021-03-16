Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026
The global next generation sequencing market size was valued at $4,533 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $18,565 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2019 to 2026.
Next generation sequencing (NGS) is a novel procedure for sequencing genomes at low costs and high speed with improved efficiency. NGS also known as deep sequencing and parallel sequencing is a technology that has revolutionized molecular biology and genomics research. It is a high throughput, non-Sanger based sequencing method. Next generation sequencing has made sequencing of genomes very rapid and cost-effective. Through this method, billions of DNA strands can be sequenced efficiently. Next generation sequencing has made it possible to conveniently sequence whole genomes, and analyze various DNA-protein interactions. This technique allows the researcher to focus, study, and interpret deep sequence target regions. Next generation sequencing can be utilized through varied interventions such as oncology, biomarker studies, drug discovery, understanding reproductive health, and personalized genomics.
Technological advancements in sequencing platforms, surge in applications of next generation sequencing, and increase in genome mapping programs drive the growth of the global next generation sequencing market. In addition, rise in awareness pertaining to next generation sequencing and increase in investment in research, development, and innovation supplement the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals, ethical & legal limitation related to next generation sequencing, and standardization concerns in sequencing procedures impede the market growth. Furthermore, use of cloud computing as a potential data management service and untapped emerging economies offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.
The next generation sequencing market is segmented based on product, application, technology, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into consumables, platforms, and services. The consumables product segment is further bifurcated as sample preparation consumables and other consumables. The sample preparation consumables are further segmented into DNA fragmentation, end repair, A-Tailing & size selection, library preparation & target enrichment, and quality control. The platform NGS product segment is classified into HiSeq, MiSeq, Ion Torrent, SOLiD, Pacbio Rs II & Sequel System, and other sequencing platforms. The services segment is divided into sequencing services and data management services. The sequencing services is further divided into RNA Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Targeted Sequencing, Chip Sequencing, De Novo Sequencing, and Methyl Sequencing. The data management services further divided into NGS data analysis services, NGS data analysis software & workbenches, and NGS storage, management & cloud computing solutions. Based on application, the market is divided into diagnostics, biomarkers and cancer, reproductive health, personalized medicine, agriculture and animal research, other applications. By Technology, market is segmented into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by ligation, pyrosequencing, single molecule real time sequencing, and other technologies. Depends on end user, market is categorized into academic & clinical research centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & clinics, and other end user. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in the next generation sequencing market in 2015, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to higher buying power, availability, and applications that favor the utilization of NGS in this region. There is also an increase in agreements and collaborations between different market players and health centers to promote and utilize NGS in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to the improvement in R&D facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.
Product development is the key strategy adopted by market players. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the global next generation sequencing market.
KEY MARKET BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global next generation sequencing market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents quantitative analysis of the market for the period of 2014?2022 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
Extensive analysis of the market based on product type assists in understanding the trends in the industry.
Key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product
o Consumables
Sample Preparation Consumables
DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing and Size Selection
Library Preparation & Target Enrichment
Quality Control
Other Consumables
o Platforms
HiSeq
MiSeq
Ion Torrent
SOLiD
Pacbio Rs II and Sequel System
Other Sequencing Platforms
o Services
Sequencing Services
RNA Sequencing
Whole Exome Sequencing
Whole Genome Sequencing
Targeted Sequencing
Chip Sequencing
De Novo Sequencing
Methyl Sequencing
Data Management Services
NGS Data Analysis Services
NGS Data Analysis Software & Workbenches
NGS Storage, Management and Cloud Computing Solutions
By Application
o Diagnostics
o Biomarkers and Cancer
o Reproductive Health
o Personalized Medicine
o Agriculture and Animal Research
o Other Applications
By Technology
o Sequencing by Synthesis
o Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
o Sequencing by Ligation
o Pyrosequencing
o Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing
o Other Technologies
By End User
o Academic and Clinical Research Centers
o Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
o Hospitals and Clinics
o Other End User
By Region
o North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
o Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Taiwan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
o LAMEA
Brazil
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
KEY PLAYERS PROFILED
Illumina, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
Beijing Genomics Institute
Qiagen N.V.
Life Sciences Corporation (Roche Holding AG)
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Perkinelmer, Inc.
Genomatix GmbH
PierianDx
Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)
Eurofins Scientific
Gatc Biotech AG
Macrogen, Inc.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
DNASTAR, Inc.
Biomatters Ltd.
Partek Inc.
New England Biolabs, Inc.
Myriad Genetics, Inc.