Nasopharyngeal Cancer Pipeline Insight Market Research | Types, Trends, Key Companies, Latest Collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition, Development, Stages Analysis and Industry Drivers & Barriers Overview Report 2021

Nasopharyngeal Cancer Pipeline Insight 2021 report provides comprehensive insights about 30+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in Nasopharyngeal Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Geography Covered

– Global coverage

Nasopharyngeal Cancer Understanding

Nasopharyngeal Cancer: Overview

Nasopharyngeal cancer is a rare type of head and neck cancer. It starts in the nasopharynx, the upper part of the throat behind the nose and near the base of skull. In early cases Nasopharyngeal cancer may not cause any symptoms. The possible symptoms may include: lump in neck, blood in saliva, frequent ear infections, sore throat, nasal congestion, hearing loss. Tests and procedures used to diagnose nasopharyngeal carcinoma include: physical exam, nasal endoscopy and biopsy. Treatment for nasopharyngeal carcinoma usually begins with radiation therapy or a combination of radiation and chemotherapy.

Nasopharyngeal Cancer Pipeline Insight 2021 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Nasopharyngeal Cancer pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Nasopharyngeal Cancer treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Nasopharyngeal Cancer commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Nasopharyngeal Cancer collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

– The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence R&D. Nasopharyngeal Cancer The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Nasopharyngeal Cancer.

NASOPHARYNGEAL CANCER Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Nasopharyngeal Cancer report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Nasopharyngeal Cancer Emerging Drugs

– Sintililimab: Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

Sintilimab, a highly selective fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody, blocks the binding site of programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1), thereby, inhibiting the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands (PD-L1/2) to restore the endogenous anti-tumor T cell responses. The clinical trials for sintilimab are being evaluated for the treatment of Nasopharyngeal Neoplasms in phase III stage of development.

– Tislelizumab: BioGene

Tislelizumab (BGB-A317) is a humanized IgG4 anti PD-1 monoclonal antibody specifically designed to minimize binding to Fc?R on macrophages. Tislelizumab is being developed as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies for the treatment of a broad array of both solid tumor and hematologic cancers. It is being studied in phase III stage of development for the treatment of Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Cancer.

– Tabelecleucel: Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Tabelecleucel, tab-cel is an off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy in phase I/II studies for the treatment of nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

– PDR001: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

PDR001 (anti-PD-1) is an investigational immunotherapy being developed by Novartis to treat both solid tumors and lymphomas. PDR001 is a type of immunotherapy, it acts by activating the body’s own immune system to recognize and fight cancer cells. The drug is being studied in phase II stage of development for the treatment of Nasopharyngeal cancer.

Further product details are provided in the report…...

Nasopharyngeal Cancer: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different NASOPHARYNGEAL CANCER drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

– Major Players in Nasopharyngeal Cancer

There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies for NASOPHARYNGEAL CANCER. The companies which have their Nasopharyngeal Cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Innovent Biologics.

Phases

The report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like

– Late stage products (Phase III)

– Mid-stage products (Phase II)

– Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

– Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

– Discontinued & Inactive candidates

– Route of Administration

Nasopharyngeal Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

– Oral

– Subcutaneous

– Intravenous

– Intramuscular

– Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

– Bispecific Antibody

– Peptides

– Small molecule

– Gene therapy

– Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.

Nasopharyngeal Cancer: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Nasopharyngeal Cancer therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Nasopharyngeal Cancer drugs.

NASOPHARYNGEAL CANCER Report Insights

– Nasopharyngeal Cancer Pipeline Analysis

– Therapeutic Assessment

– Unmet Needs

– Impact of Drugs

NASOPHARYNGEAL CANCER Report Assessment

– Pipeline Product Profiles

– Therapeutic Assessment

– Pipeline Assessment

– Inactive drugs assessment

– Unmet Needs

