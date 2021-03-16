Middle East Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Family/indoor entertainment centers (FEC) are miniature indoor/outdoor amusement parks marketed toward families with small children to teenagers, and often are entirely indoors or associated with a larger operation such as a theme park. It offers a wide variety of entertainment activities for all age groups. FECs usually cater to sub-regional markets of larger metropolitan areas and are generally small compared to full-scale amusement parks, with fewer attractions, a lower per-person per-hour cost to consumers than a traditional amusement park. FECs are more preferred as an entertainment and leisure option by families over the outdoor entertainment centers, as the environmental factors and climate changes do not affect any fun time or experience of the customers.

The study provides comprehensive definitions for Children?s Entertainment Centers (CECS) and Children?s Edutainment Centers (CEDCS) inclusive of all the activities being provided in the respective facilities. The potential developers and operator analysis provide long list of probable FEC developers expected to enter the Middle East region along with their current operating locations. Further, the report discusses about the comparative analysis of total addressable population and serviceable population for 2018. Moreover, comparative analysis for children?s entertainment centers (CECs) and children?s edutainment centers (CEDCs) in terms of average ticket price, average EBITDA margin range, average construction cost/SQM, and average spending by social classes have been provided. Also, the report includes average construction cost of FEC’s and average construction period of each FEC by facility size.

Some of the major FEC operators and developers that are expected to expand in Middle East region includes Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., Chuck E. Cheese’s (CEC) Entertainment, Inc., Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and CAVU Designwerks Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Middle East family/indoor entertainment centers market along with the definition and activities of children’s entertainment centers (CECS) and children’s edutainment centers (CEDCS).

Information about potential developers and operators expanding in the Middle East FEC market is provided.

The analysis of total addressable population and serviceable population of the market is provided to determine the market potential.

Comparative analysis of children’s entertainment centers (CECs) and children’s edutainment centers (CEDCs) in terms of average cost and average required period is provided.

