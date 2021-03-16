Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Size, 2021 Growth, Types, Trends, Size, Share and Top Key Players by Forecast Research 2027

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market is valued at USD 912.3 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 3512.7 Million by 2026 with the CAGR of 21.24% over the forecast period.

Growing research on gene and genetic related diseases is one of the major factors driving the growth of Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market.

Brandessece Market Research recently added the Microbiome Sequencing Services Market research report which offers a thorough study of the market scenario regarding the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2026. The report deals with the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report https://industrystatsreport.com/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=12803&RequestType=Sample

**The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand.**

Microbiome sequencing is the study of microbes that are present in the human gut with the goal of understanding of human microbes and role played by them in health and disease. Before traditional microbiological techniques were used by taking sample from skin, blood or stool sample to study the phenotype and genotype of the individual. With the application of new technology, tool such as next generation sequencing has made it easy in research on this subject. Observing the human microbial biota, genes and output such as protein or metabolites help in determining the disease status and predicting individual response to the treatment. In future, human microbiome sequencing services would be of great help in commercialization.

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market report is segmented on the basis of technology, application, end-user and region & country level. Based on technology, global microbiome sequencing services market is classified as sequencing by synthesis (SBS), sequencing by ligation (SBL), pyrosequencing, sanger sequencing and others. Based upon application, the market is classified into shotgun sequencing, targeted gene sequencing, RNA sequencing, whole genome sequencing, others. Based upon application, global microbiome sequencing services market is classified into research and academic institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and others.

The regions covered in this microbiome sequencing services market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of microbiome sequencing services is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Report-

Some major key players for global microbiome sequencing services market are Baseclear B.V., Clinical-Microbiomics A/S, Diversigen Inc., Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Shanghai Realbio Technology Co. Ltd, Metabiomics Corp., Rancho Biosciences, Microbiome Therapeutics LLC, Microbiome Insights Inc., Molzym GmbH & Co. Kg, MR DNA (Molecular Research Lp), Openbiome, Resphera Biosciences, LLC, Ubiome, Inc., Zymo Research Corp. and others.

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Dynamics–

Increasing DNA, genomics, metabolomics research activities, technological advancement such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) are the major factors driving the growth of global microbiome sequencing services market. At present interest in microbiome is all-time high, as microbiome linked to an increasing variety of diseases of interest to gastroenterologists and hepatologists. For instance; obesity, inflammatory bowel disease, alcoholic and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, and hepatocellular carcinoma, all these have been connected to the microbiome in human beings and research shows that changes in the microbiome have been shown to induce or modify these diseases in animal models. To move this linkage to a clinically applicable diagnostic is still in research phase for which the microbiome sequencing service demand is growing among research institutes. For instance, the best evidence that microbiomes can cure disease comes from experiments in which the microbiota from diseased donors and controls are “transplanted” into healthy germ-free hosts has directly confirmed that the composition of gut microbial communities can change host metabolism and modulate type I diabetes. Additionally, researchers from different disciplines are interested in testing whether microbes, and especially gut microbes, are related with various pathologies, whether they actively participate in disease, and ultimately whether they can present novel targets for therapies, which drives the growth of the market. However, absence of intensive analysis may hamper the market growth.

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the global microbiome sequencing services market with highest market share due to factors such as favorable business environment, government investment through funds for genomics research, development in sequencing technologies such as Shotgun metagenomic sequencing, 16S rRNA sequencing and microbial metatranscriptomics and availability of commercial solutions for NGS data analysis in this region. For instance, the U.S. government invest in genomics research through various government bodies such as NHGRI (National Human Genome Research Institute, the United States), which also supplements the market growth.

Europe is expected to show a steady growth within the forecast period due to increasing number of research studies on cancer & genetic diseases, growing preference for self-medication and technological advancement in this region. In Asia-Pacific, the microbiome sequencing services market is estimated to have highest growth rate due to innovative techniques introduced in diagnosing the disease, government support on conducting research and rapid healthcare infrastructure development.

Key Benefits for Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Segmentation:–

By Technology

Sequencing by Litigation (SBL)

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Pyrosequencing

Sanger Sequencing

Others

By Application

Shotgun Sequencing

Targeted Gene Sequencing

Rna Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Other

By End-User

Research and Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Request for Methodology Report @https://industrystatsreport.com/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=12803&RequestType=Methodology

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Microbiome Sequencing Services Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Size

2.1.1 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Production 2014-2025

2.2 Microbiome Sequencing Services Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio

2.3.2 Key Microbiome Sequencing Services Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Microbiome Sequencing Services Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Microbiome Sequencing Services Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Microbiome Sequencing Services Market

2.4 Key Trends for Microbiome Sequencing Services Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Microbiome Sequencing Services Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Microbiome Sequencing Services Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Microbiome Sequencing Services Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Microbiome Sequencing Services Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Microbiome Sequencing Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Microbiome Sequencing Services Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Microbiome Sequencing Services Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Microbiome Sequencing Services Production by Regions

4.1 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Microbiome Sequencing Services Production

4.2.2 North America Microbiome Sequencing Services Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Microbiome Sequencing Services Import & Export

Get Full Report: https://industrystatsreport.com/Lifesciences-and-Healthcare/Dynamic-Rsearch-on-Microbiome-Sequencing-Services-Market/Summary

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com Blog: http://www.dailyindustrywatch.com Blog: https://marketsize.biz Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com Blog: https://marketstatsreport.com Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/ Blog:https://tcbiznews.com/