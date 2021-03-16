Mental Health Market Research Report | Know more about the Global trends and Applications By 2027
Mental health encompasses cognitive and emotional wellbeing. As per the WHO, mental health is a state of wellbeing in which an individual can cope up with day to day stress of life and can work productively. Many factors contribute to a person?s mental health, including Biological, life trauma, and family history. Growing cases of anxiety, depression, and suicide have increased concerns regarding mental health worldwide; therefore, augmenting demand for mental health pharmaceuticals and related therapies. For instance, mental and neurological disorders account for 10% of the global disease burden, the WHO.
Some of the key players of Mental Health Market:
Allergan, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Wyeth LLC, Biogen, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., Eli Lilly and Company
Market Segment by Type, covers
Anxiety Disorders
Substance Abuse Disorders
Mood Disorder
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Somatic Treatments
Psychotherapeutic Treatments
Fundamentals of Table of Content:
- Market Overview
- Competition Analysis by Players
- Company (Top Players) Profiles
- Mental Health Market Size by Type and Application
- US Market Status and Outlook
- EU Development Market Status and Outlook
- Japan Market Development Status and Outlook
- China Market Status and Outlook
- India Mental Health Market Status and Outlook
- Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook
- Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application
- Market Dynamics
- Market Effect Factor Analysis
- Research Finding/ Conclusion
- Appendix
