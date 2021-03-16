Medical Robots Market to 2025 Scenario in Revenue by Hocoma AG, Accuray Incorporated, Arxium

The Medical Robots Market was valued at US$ 5,740.8 in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 28,776.5 MN in 2025. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22.3% from 2017-2025.

In our study of the medical robots market is segmented into three major segments such as product, application, and end user. The product segment is divided into surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, non-invasive radiosurgery robots, hospital & pharmacy robots and others. The application segment consists of laparoscopy, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, urology, cardiology and others. Similarly, the end user is classified as hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

The robots are designed to assist surgeons during the surgical procedures. However, the medical robots are majorly used for surgical producers, there are different types of medical robots. The types of the medical robots include surgical robots, rehabilitation robots, hospital & pharmacy robots and more. The targeted stakeholders for the medical robots market reports include suppliers and distributors of medical robot systems medical robots and related device manufacturing companies, hospitals and diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgery centers and others.

The objective or the scope the study was defining, describing, and forecasting the medical robots market on the basis of product, application, end user and region. In addition, analyzing the market structure, profiling the key players of the market, and comprehensively analyzing their core competencies. Tracking and analyzing competitive developments such as new product launches; market consolidations in the medical robots market. Moreover, the aim of the study was providing detailed information regarding the major factors or the reasons that are influencing the growth of the market medical robots in the five major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South and Central America.

The List of Companies

1. Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

2. Stryker Corporation

3. Hocoma AG

4. Mazor Robotics Ltd.

5. Hansen Medical, Inc. (Auris Surgical Robotics)

6. Accuray Incorporated.

7. Omnicell, Inc.

8. Arxium

9. EKSO Bionics Holdings, Inc.

10. Kirby Lester, LLC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION 40

1.1 Scope of the Study 40

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance 40

2. GLobal Medical Robots Market – Key takeaways 42

3. Global Medical Robots Market – market landscape 45

3.1 overview 45

3.2 market segmentation 45

3.3 Global Medical Robots Market – By Product 46

3.4 Global Medical Robots Market – By Application 47

3.5 Global Medical Robots Market – By end user 47

3.6 Global Medical Robots Market – By geography 47

3.7 PEST Analysis 48

3.7.1 North America – PEST Analysis 48

3.7.2 Europe – PEST Analysis 50

3.7.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis 52

3.7.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis 54

3.7.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis 56

Reasons to Buy

1.Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the medical robots market.

2.Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

3.The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global medical robots market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

4.Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

