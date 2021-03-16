Matte Film Market Insights, Future Trends, On-Going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, And Forecast Till 2027

Matte Film Market: Overview

Matte Films are specially designed polyester film with a medium haze, medium gloss and an outstanding matt & grainy coating. Upon metallization, this matte film provides a luxury appearance / aesthetics (silver finish) which can provide product distinction in an increasingly competitive marketplace for any surface materials.

Matte Film has an increasingly growing demand for packaging materials, particularly for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries, to provide greater security to their products. As the use of plastic matte films has become more widespread, questions have emerged over their ability to facilitate the diffusion of gases and vapours that can threaten the consistency and innovative barrier films and coatings is addressing health of packaging goods. Intelligent packaging materials like Matte films is now play a crucial role in successful and digital packaging to increase product shelf-life and provide a clear indicator of product status and quality.

Matte Film Market: Dynamics

Screen Protectors to drive market growth for Matte Film Market

Growing competition for the Screen Protection is expected to propel the Matte Film market due to major technical advancements. In addition, due to the matte film lower production costs, the industry is expected to benefit from the declining prices of the screen protectors. On a smartphone, the screen protectors with Matte Film form an intrinsic aspect of the user purchasing process. High smartphone prices, combined with the possibility of screen damage, have fuelled screen protector with Matte film sales over the last few years. Due to growing shipments sponsored by the e-commerce industry, demand for screen protector with Matte films is further expected to see a notable development. Increasing demand for upgraded and pre-used smartphones is expected to fuel demand for screen protectors with Matte film due to the reduced costs. In addition, increasing product design advances are expected to fuel the growth of the mobile screen protector market, such as the launch of 2.5D and 3D screen protectors that improve the user experience.

The automobile industry to face growing trend of matte film application in coming future

As innovations in the automotive industry has increased production rate, the scale of the matte film market is expected to represent substantial growth in the coming years for automobile industry as well. Throughout the automotive industry the matte film is commonly used to cover the components that are more prone to abrasion or injury. Matte film is used in specific car components such as bonnet, door cover, rear bumper, front bumper, side skirt, steering windshield, etc. The Matte film covers the car from soil, grease, mud, bugs etc. caused by surface stains. Matte film also helps a long period of time to keep the vehicle surface finish flawless. In effect, growing demand for lightweight vehicles and hybrid cars will boost the market for matte finish films in the coming years.

Matte Film Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material used, the global Matte Film market is segmented into:

Tempered glass

PET

TPU

BOPP

PE

On the basis of End-Use, the global Matte film market is segmented into:

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic

Home and personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Electronic Industries

Automobile Industries

Matte Film Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific accounted for over 52.0% share of the global volume in 2018 owing to significant demand for smartphones. Furthermore, rising competition for smartphones with low cost advanced technologies is projected to fuel competition for smartphones over the forecast period. Increasing disposable income, combined with rising smartphone choice, is expected to lead to the growth of the regional sector. Increasing urbanization is projected to result in an enhanced logistics network in emerging economies such as India and China, along with the booming e-commerce industries. It will in effect boost commodity demand over the projected era. Increasing raw material supply, combined with the emergence of a variety of suppliers, is projected to minimize the screen protector costs, thus boosting the growth of the Asia Pacific industry.

Matte Film Market: Key Players

ECOLA

3M

Tekra

Tech Armor

Belkin

iPearl

Zagg

IllumiShield

Top-Case

Kuzy

NuShield Screen Protector

