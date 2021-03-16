Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Insight Market Research | Types, Trends, Key Companies, Latest Collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition, Development, Stages Analysis and Industry Drivers & Barriers Overview Report 2021

Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Insight 2021 report provides comprehensive insights about 200+ companies and 200+ pipeline drugs in Major Depressive Disorder pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Geography Covered

– Global coverage

Major Depressive Disorder Understanding

Major Depressive Disorder: Overview

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), also referred to as clinical depression, is a significant medical condition that can affect many areas of your life. It impacts mood and behavior as well as various physical functions, such as appetite and sleep. The exact cause of MDD isn’t known. However, there are several factors that can increase the risk of developing the condition. Symptoms must occur for a period of 2 or more weeks and at least one symptom is either depressed mood or loss of interest or pleasure. MDD is often treated with medication and psychotherapy. Some lifestyle adjustments can also help ease certain symptoms.

Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Insight 2021 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Wilsons Disease pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Major Depressive Disorder treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Major Depressive Disorder commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Major Depressive Disorder collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Request a sample of Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Insight Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/2/46695

Report Highlights

– The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Major Depressive Disorder R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Major Depressive Disorder.

Major Depressive Disorder Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Major Depressive Disorder report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Major Depressive Disorder Emerging Drugs

– SAGE-217: Sage Therapeutics

SAGE-217 is an investigational, oral, novel medicine in development for depression. SAGE-217 is an investigational oral neuroactive steroid (NAS) GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM). The GABA system is the major inhibitory signaling pathway of the brain and central nervous system (CNS), and contributes significantly to regulating CNS function. The drug is being studied in phase III stage of development for the treatment of Major depressive disorder.

– REL-1017: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment of MDD. REL-1017, an NCE and novel NMDAR channel blocker with a preference for hyperactive channels associated with MDD, has entered its Phase 3 registration program as an adjunctive treatment for MDD.

– Seltorexant: Minerva Sciences

Seltorexant is an innovative selective orexin 2 receptor antagonist under development for the treatment of insomnia and related mood disorders. Insomnia is the repeated difficulty with sleep initiation, maintenance or quality that occurs despite adequate time and opportunity for sleep, resulting in daytime impairment. The clinical trials are being carried out for the treatment of major depressive disorder in phase III stage of development.

– SP-624: Sirtsei Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SP-624 is being studied in phase II stage of development for the treatment of major depressive disorder in comparison with placebo by Sirtsei Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

– SPL026: Small Pharma

SPL026 is N, N-DIMETHYLTRYPTAMINE (DMT) AND DEUTERIUM-ENRICHED TRYPTAMINES therapy For Psychedelic -Assisted Psychotherapy as a Rapid onset, sustained treatment for mental health disorders. Phase I/IIa trial of DMT-assisted therapy in both healthy volunteers and patients in London is being carried out by Small Pharma.

– PDC-1421: BioLite Inc

PDC-1421 (BLI-1005) is a Norepinephrine plasma membrane transport protein inhibitor being developed by BioLite Inc, for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The drug is currently in phase II stage of development.

Further product details are provided in the report....

Major Depressive Disorder: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Major Depressive Disorder drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

– Major Players in Major Depressive Disorder

There are approx. 200+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Major Depressive Disorder. The companies which have their Major Depressive Disorder drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include SAGE Therapeutics.

– Phases

The report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like

– Late stage products (Phase III)

– Mid-stage products (Phase II)

– Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

– Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

– Discontinued & Inactive candidates

– Route of Administration

Major Depressive Disorder pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

– Oral

– Subcutaneous

– Intravenous

– Intramuscular

– Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

– Bispecific Antibody

– Peptides

– Small molecule

– Gene therapy

– Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.

Browse the Full Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Insight Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/market-analysis/major-depressive-disorder-pipeline-insight-2021/2/46695

Major Depressive Disorder: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Major Depressive Disorder therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Major Depressive Disorder drugs.

Major Depressive Disorder Report Insights

– Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Analysis

– Therapeutic Assessment

– Unmet Needs

– Impact of Drugs

Major Depressive Disorder Report Assessment

– Pipeline Product Profiles

– Therapeutic Assessment

– Pipeline Assessment

– Inactive drugs assessment

– Unmet Needs

Buy the Full Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Insight Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/paymentform/2/46695/Single_User

About Us:

We, at MART RESEARCH value your time the most as we believe that time saved is directly proportional to profits earned. Before launching ourselves into this service, we did an extensive survey to understand the challenges clients face while gaining access to authentic data reports. The need of the hour was a common platform which could showcase published reports across a wide range of sectors. To overcome this limitation, we setup a repository which is a comprehensive one-stop shop for all your report requirements. It is user friendly, easy to browse, search and acquire reports which would fulfill your generalized as well as customized business needs.



Contact Us:

Mart Research

5708 Copper Creek Court Charlotte North Carolina 28227, USA

+1-857-300-1122

[email protected]

