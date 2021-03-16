Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Insight Market Research | Types, Trends, Key Companies, Latest Collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition, Development, Stages Analysis and Industry Drivers & Barriers Overview Report 2021

Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Insight 2021 report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Lupus Nephritis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Geography Covered

– Global coverage

Lupus Nephritis Understanding

Lupus Nephritis: Overview

Lupus nephritis is glomerulonephritis caused by systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Clinical findings include hematuria, nephrotic-range proteinuria, and, in advanced stages, azotemia. Diagnosis is based on renal biopsy. Treatment is of the underlying disorder and usually involves corticosteroids and cytotoxic or other immunosuppressant drugs. Lupus nephritis is diagnosed in about 50% of patients with SLE and typically develops within 1 year of diagnosis. However, the total incidence is probably > 90%, because renal biopsy in patients with suspected SLE without clinical evidence of renal disease shows changes of glomerulonephritis (GN).

Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Insight 2021 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Lupus Nephritis pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Lupus Nephritis treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Lupus Nephritis commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Lupus Nephritis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

– The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Lupus Nephritis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Lupus Nephritis.

Lupus Nephritis Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Lupus Nephritis report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Lupus Nephritis Emerging Drugs

– Obinutuzumab: Roche

Obinutuzumab (RG7159, GA101) is the first glycoengineered, type II, humanised anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody. It has a distinct mode of action compared with other anti-CD20s, including MabThera/Rituxan, and was specifically designed to selectively target the CD20 protein on B cells and to bind with high affinity to the cell surface in a type II configuration. The drug is in phase 3 of clinical trials for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis.

– Narsoplimab: Omeros Corporation

Narsoplimab is a human monoclonal antibody targeting mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2), the effector enzyme of the lectin pathway of the complement system. The lectin pathway is one of the principal pathways of complement and is activated primarily by tissue damage and microbial infection. Importantly, inhibition of MASP-2 does not appear to interfere with the classical complement pathway, a critical component of the acquired immune response to infection. This novel, proprietary drug is designed to prevent complement-mediated inflammation and endothelial damage while leaving intact the respective functions of the other pathways of innate immunity. The drug is in phase 2 of clinical trials for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis.

Further product details are provided in the report…...

Lupus Nephritis: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Lupus Nephritis drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

– Major Players in Lupus Nephritis

There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Lupus Nephritis. The companies which have their Lupus Nephritis drug candidates in the mid to advanced stage, i.e. phase III include Roche and others.

Phases

The report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like

– Late-stage products (phase III)

– Mid-stage products (Phase II and Phase I/II)

– Early-stage products (Phase I/II and Phase I) along with the details of

– Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

– Discontinued & Inactive candidates

– Route of Administration

Lupus Nephritis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

– Subcutaneous

– Intravenous

– Oral

– Intramuscular

– Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

– Small molecules

– Natural metabolites

– Monoclonal antibodies

– Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.

Lupus Nephritis: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Lupus Nephritis therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Lupus Nephritis drugs.

Lupus Nephritis Report Insights

– Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Analysis

– Therapeutic Assessment

– Unmet Needs

– Impact of Drugs

Lupus Nephritis Report Assessment

– Pipeline Product Profiles

– Therapeutic Assessment

– Pipeline Assessment

– Inactive drugs assessment

– Unmet Needs

