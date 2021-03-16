Latin America E cigarettes Market Growing Massively by 2021-2025 Major Players: KangerTech, Innokin Technology, British American Tobacco

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Latin America E cigarettes Market in its latest report titled, “Latin America E cigarettes Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Latin America E cigarettes market is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Latin America E cigarettes Market: KangerTech, Innokin Technology, British American Tobacco and Smok.

Market Overview:

– E-cigarettes, or electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) are being increasingly used by people as a substitute for smoking or for recreational purposes. Due to the growing health concern over usage of conventional tobacco-based cigarettes, the e-cigarette market has witnessed a significant growth over the past decade.

– In Latin America, vaping is either illegal or the laws are uncertain about e-cigarettes. For example, vaping is banned in major countries, like Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Venezuela, while there are no definite laws in countries, like Peru and Colombia. As enforcement of e-cigarette laws are often open to local authorities, vape shops are often found in places where they are technically illegal in the region. In the entire region only five regions where the sale of E cigarette is leagal ans allowed are Chile, Ecuador, Honduras, Paraguay, and Costa Rica.

Key Market Trends

Entry of Big Enterprises in this Space

Since the sales of e-cigarette is limited to just five Latin American countries, the distribution of these products are also limited by Chinese private companies such as Innokin Technology, and KangerTech. Therefore, considering this factor, this also creates an opportunity for major players to venture into these five Latin American countries, where its legal to sell e cigarettes. For instance, in 2013, Gilla Inc. signed a production and supply agreement with a South American distributor to supply electronic cigarettes and related accessories. Under the terms of the Supply Agreement, the Distributor has reserved the exclusive right to distribute a brand of the Company’s e-cigarette products in Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina, Venezuela, Columbia, Peru and Ecuador. Hence there is a huge growth for big enterprises in the E-cigarettes market in Latin America.

Increasing Health Concerns Among the Smoking Population

The WHO reported that cancer was the second-leading cause of death, globally, and was responsible for approximately 8.8 million deaths in 2015. Moreover, tobacco usage is the primary risk factor for cancer, and is responsible for approximately 22% of cancer deaths. Increasing cases of tobacco-related cancer around the world, with most cases being related to cigarette smoking, have resulted in the public looking for alternatives for either substituting or quitting cigarettes. Multiple countries have already banned public smoking, while local governments are following suite.

Considering this fact, E-cigarettes are considered to be less toxic and safer than conventional tobacco cigarettes, which has made it a viable alternative. A research study concluded that the people who smoked only e-cigarettes had similar levels of carcinogens to people using nicotine-replacement therapies, andhad much lower toxicity levels than people who only smoked cigarettes. The reduced toxicity levels, combined with cost concerns, is expected to drive the e-cigarette market in the Latin American countries

