Latin America Automotive Airfilters Market Growth, Demand and Business Outlook 2021-2026

The Latin America Automotive Airfilters Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than_5_% during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Mann+Hummel, KandN Engineering, JS Automobiles, AL Filters, Allena Group, Purolator Filters LLC, Advanced Flow Engineering Inc., AIRAID, SandB Filters Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends

Commercial Vehicle Segment Captures Market

With the increase in construction activities and growing e-commerce activities in the country, the demand for commercial vehicles are expected to grow after the end of the pandemic situation and normalcy returns in the economy.

The commercial vehicle fleet owners are concerned about the average yearly mileage of commercial vehicles for which they are continuously monitoring the health of the engine and other spare parts by doing timely maintenance and engine checkups. Consumers are likely to change both intake and cabin cleaners periodically so as to meet stringent implementation of these air standards by the state governments, therefore, boosting the sales of the automotive airfilters in the country.

The aftermarket segment for commercial vehicles is expected to grow with high CAGR as compared to OEMs, owing to the vehicle maintenance and inspection programs that are run on a regular basis in the country. These programs are beneficial in increasing the average age of trucks in the region.

Cabin Filter Captures Market



Almost all vehicles in the country are equipped with air conditioners and cabin Airfilter is an integral part of it. The cabin air filters have an early replacement cycle as they are required to clean the air coming into the passenger cabin.

The companies involved in production of cabin air filters are spending heavily on providing finest product to product the dust as well as other harmful particles get into the cabin, to protect the driver and passengers from inhaling bad quality air. With the increase in air pollution the air quality has deteriorated and hence, the replacement for cabin air filters are scheduled in a shorter duration.

For instance, in October 2019, WIX Filters introduced, WIX XP Cabin air filter. The newly designed filter is built with premium PUR-AIR technology and multi-layer protection that allows vehicle occupants to breathe cleaner air.

The major players are spending in RandD to make a cabin Airfilter which can prevent the coronavirus to enter the vehicle. In April 2020, Mann+Hummel announced that they are testing for the effectiveness of its products to support contamination control with regard to the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global Latin America Automotive Airfilters market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global Personal Protective Equipment market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global Latin America Automotive Airfilters market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global Latin America Automotive Airfilters market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approaches Latin America Automotive Airfilters used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

