Latex Medical Disposables Market: Latest Innovations, Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players, Future Scope and Market Trends

Latex Medical Disposables Market: Scope and Methodology

This report on the global latex medical disposables market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2014 to 2024, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global latex medical disposables market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

Global Latex Medical Disposables Market: Snapshot

Latex medical disposables such as latex gloves are used during surgeries and check-ups. The demand for latex medical disposables is therefore quite high among doctors, surgeons, and dentists across the globe. Primarily, there are two types of latex gloves available in the market. These are powdered and non-powdered latex gloves. The non-powdered gloves might witness relatively more demand when compared with powdered gloves, as powdered gloves were found to be hindering the healing process of patients.

The market might encounter obstacles owing to the prevalence of latex allergies that induce several healthcare professionals to use non-latex products instead. Moreover, with the intensifying competition, the market players might have to bring down the prices of their products. As a result, sluggish growth in revenue might restrict the growth of the global market for latex medical disposables. However, the impact of these restraints will be negated by the emergence of novel technologies.

The global market for latex medical disposables was pegged at US$4.1bn in 2015, and is expected to rise up to achieve US$6.4bn by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Rising Demand from Countries in Asia Pacific to Accelerate Growth

Based on geography, the global latex medical disposables market has been segmented into Europe, Asia pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. The global latex medical disposables market is presently dominated by North America, which accounted for a 33% share of the global market during 2016, with Europe close-by at its heels. The increasing concerns about safety, growing awareness about health and the spread of contagious diseases, and increasing measures for preventing the spread of these diseases are some of the major factors driving the the market in Europe and North America.

Asia Pacific is also slated for substantial growth during the forecast period, expanding at a promising CAGR of 5.8% between 2016 and 2024. The countries in Asia Pacific such as India, Japan, Singapore, China, Australia, and Thailand are likely to represent a significant portion of the global market for latex medical disposables over the coming years. The growth of these regions can be attributed to the growing awareness about the safety of patients and healthcare professionals, rising per capita incomes of people, increasing healthcare expenditures of governments, and flourishing medical and pharmaceutical sectors in these regions.

Latex Medical Disposables Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the latex medical disposables market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key players profiled in this market report include B. Braun Melsungen, Medtronic plc. (Covidien), C.R. Bard, Ansell, Hartalega Holdings Bhd., Top Glove Corporation, Supermax Corporation Berhad, and Dynarex Corporation.

