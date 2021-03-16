Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2027 Koninklijke Philips N.V, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd

The Global Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Market By Data Bridge Market Research provides a in-depth overview of the key aspects of the market. Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) report can be mainly categorised into major areas which are market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. This market research report comprises of key information about the industry, market segmentation, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. Market research studies conducted in this business report are very attentive for the businesses which help them with the better decision making and develop better strategies about production, marketing, sales and promotion. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. – market includes investigations based on the current scenarios, historical records, and future predictions. This report centers on the business status, presents volume, key market, product type, consumers, regions, and key players. Businesses can achieve practical and undergoing results that are driven by accurate and timely research.

Global insertable cardiac monitors (ICM) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing demand for insertable cardiac monitors.

Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Abbott

Medtronic

BioTelemetry, Inc

Siemens

Boston Scientific Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd

SHL Telemedicine

The ScottCare Corporation

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Type

Multiple Lead Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Patch

Others

By Disease

Renal Disease

Cardiac Arrhythmias

Atrial Fibrillation

Stroke

Syncope

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Market Overview

Insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) or implantable cardiac monitor is a small size electrophysiology device, used for hearts electrical activity monitoring to detect arrhythmias. The market is expected to rise rapidly in the future as ICM has eliminated requirement of bulky external Holter monitor and wire leads which is increasing demand for ICM in the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Increasing number of cardiac arrhythmia around the world is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Increasing technological advancement in insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) is increasing usage of Insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) enhances the growth of this market.

Increasing levels of geriatric population resulting in greater application of insertable cardiac monitors (ICM) to monitor heart activates also acts as a major market driver

Increasing demand for subcutaneous insertable cardiac devices also augments the market growth

Market Restraints

Insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) is associated with risk of over-sensing and under-sensing which is expected to hinder the market growth

Insertable cardiac monitors (ICM) are costly which is hampers the usage of insertable cardiac monitors (ICM) hence acting as a restraining factor

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG has received FDA clearance of the BIOMONITOR III an injectable cardiac monitor (ICM). The product is designed to detect arrhythmia and unexplained syncope to increase clarity and to reduce diagnosis duration. The approval will help company to increase product portfolio and market presence and place company among most technological advance companies in medical devices

In May 2017, Abbott has launched world’s first smartphone compatible Confirm Rx Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) to identify atrial fibrillation and cardiac arrhythmias. The major focus of the launch is to eliminate Traditional remote monitoring devices that requisites large handheld or bedside transmitters and to increase patient mobility. The launch will help company to increase the revenue generation as new technology will help both patients as well as cardiologists

Competitive Landscape and Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in global insertable cardiac monitors (ICM) market are Abbott, Medtronic, BioTelemetry, Inc., Siemens, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, SHL Telemedicine, The ScottCare Corporation, Medicomp Inc., Preventice Solutions, Inc., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, among others.

