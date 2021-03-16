Industrial Robot Market Size 2021 By Emerging Trends, Industry Share, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Market Potential, Traders, Regional Overview and SWOT Analysis till 2027

The latest report pertaining to Industrial Robot Market provides a detailed analysis regarding market size, revenue estimations and growth rate of the industry. In addition, the report illustrates the major obstacles and newest growth strategies adopted by leading manufacturers who are a part of the competitive landscape of this market.

Global Industrial robot market is valued at USD 51.74 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 90.67 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 9.80% over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of industrial robot in manufacturing sector is driving Industrial robot market.

Industrial robot is commonly referred to a robot arm used in a factory environment for manufacturing applications. Industrial robot is interconnected and jointed structure of various configurations. It is an automatically controlled, reprogrammable in three or more axes. Additionally, it is divided according to various criteria like, application, movement architecture and brand. The most commonly used configuration is articulated robots, SCARA robots, delta robots and Cartesian coordinate robotics.

Industrial Robot Manufacturers:

Global Industrial robot report covers prominent player,

ABB, The Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Midea Group (KUKA), The Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Epson Robots, Stäubli, Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation, Comau, Omron Adept Technology Inc., other

Industrial robot market dynamics

Increasing number of different type of industries and growing demand & adoption of robot in industries are the major factor of driving the industrial robot market. In the recent years the automobile industry has rapidly increased and mainly concentrated on more use of technologically advanced devices for parts assembly. Additionally, industrialists are more focused on the qualitative product and reduce material wastage due to these reasons the companies are opting industrial robots in their work flows. For example, according international federation of robotics due to the high-revenue of automotive sector, global investments in industrial robots was increased by record-breaking 43 percent in between 2013-2014 within one year.

Global Industrial robot market Segmentation

By robot type: Articulated, SCARA, Cylindrical, Cartesian, Parallel, Others

By application: Pick & place, Welding & soldering, Material handling, Assembling, Cutting & processing, Others

The Asia Pacific is emerging region in the industrial robot market

Rapidly increasing industrialization& atomization, increasing labor cost, awareness & adoption of industrial robot these are some factors anticipating increased demand for the industrial robot in the Asia Pacific region. For example, the international federation of robotics Asia has sold approximately 261,800 units sold in 2017, a rise of 37% more than the global sales volume of 2015 (253,300) was reached in this region. In the Asia Pacific China has most industrial robots demanded country due to the increasing use of technological advanced devices used in electronics & automotive industries. In addition, rapidly developing industrialization is boosting the industrial robotics market. For instance, approximately 137,900 industrial robots were sold to China in 2017, 59% more than in 2016. North America is an emerging region in the industrial robotics market. The increasing number of electronics, automotive, food industries, and demand for industrial robots in these industries are boosting the industrial robot market. According to the International Federation of Robotics robot sales in the U.S were approximately, 38,000 units in 2018.

