Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyethylene Market

The polyethylene market may expect an upward trend in the forecast period of 2016-2024. This is because of the surge in demand for polyethylene products such as plastic containers, plastic bags, plastic films, etc. Polyethylene, also known as polythene or polyethylene is a member of the polyolefin resins family and comprises of long ethylene monomer chains. Beneficial properties of polyethylene such as increased impact strength, good chemical resistance, high ductility, and low weight are expected to boost the polyethylene market.

Due to the rising environmental concerns and stricter government regulations, a rise in bio-degradable polyethylene may provide new growth opportunities for the polyethylene market across the forecast period. The addition of various additives may generate excellent growth for the polyethylene market. Considerable demand from vertical industries and domestic households may also prove to be an exponential growth factor for the polyethylene market.

The use of polyethylene in sports, fashion, and toy industry has seen an upward trend due to various factors like packaging flexibility and durability. The agricultural sector is also proving to be a growth generator for the polyethylene market owing to the increasing demand for polyethylene for producing emitting pipes, nozzles, drippers, and microtubes.

The introduction of new technologies for beneficially using recycled plastic is also a growth accelerator for the polyethylene market. The application of polyethylene in the construction industry is also expected to grow during the forecast period. Large scale use of polyethylene in creating various materials used in construction such as cover building materials, window films, and sheets, cover building materials and seal off rooms. Therefore, these applications in the construction industry can help in boosting the growth prospects of the polyethylene market. Prominent players in the polyethylene market are Lone Star Chemical, Saudi Gazette KSA, Dow Polyethylene, and Global Polymer Industries Inc.

Global Polyethylene Market: Snapshot

Commonly known as polythene, polyethylene is the most common form of plastic available on earth. It is also one of the common polymer used daily and is synthesized chemically from ethylene. Polyethylene is employed in variety of forms and can be used for different products such as plastic containers, plastic films, and plastic bags as they can be easily remolded after being smelted into liquid. Although having different uses, polyethylene is considered harmful for the environment. The sales and consumption of polyethylene depends on several factors such as trends in the demand for several products manufactured using polyethylene, environmental concerns, and government policies. the extensive growth in the global population is expected to bode well for the growth of the global polyethylene market.

The report is an enquiry in the growth of the global polyethylene market over the last few years and in the upcoming years. The market research study further reasons out the causes of the alterations in the market worldwide. It performs this task by presenting a valuation of the dynamics and the trends ubiquitous from the last few years and the ones that are likely to keep hold of a strong presence during the forecast period. The Porter’s five forces analysis has been taken into consideration by the analysts to offer a clear view of the vendor landscape to the readers. Mergers, agreements, acquisitions, and other partnerships have also been highlighted in the market research report. The study also delves into the working of several major companies along with information on their products, strategies, and shares in question.

Global Polyethylene Market: Trends and Prospects

Some of the chief applications of polyethylene are polyethylene sheets, polyethylene tubing, and packaging bottles. The demand for polyethylene is expected rise substantially in the coming years owing to the growing use of plastic container in several vertical industries and domestic households. The use of these polyethylene products is likely to further increase owing to the burgeoning world population and developing world economy. In spite of polyethylene having several applications, its negative impact on the environment is substantially high. This is likely to challenge the growth of the global polyethylene market over the coming years. Although polyethylene cannot be easily degraded, it can be melted and again used for making different products. A kind of aerobic bacteria known as sphingomonas is used or degrading polyethylene. Several methods are being adopted to develop an ethanol based polyethylene.

Global Polyethylene Market: Regional Overview

The market for polyethylene is expected to exhibit tremendous growth potential in countries such as Russia, Brazil, India, and China. The demand for polyethylene is likely to grow in these countries due to the growing population in these countries and the growth of the manufacturing industry. Other regions such as Europe and North America are likely to exhibit a stable and incessant demand for polyethylene over the coming years. The growth of this market is further expected to be enhanced if the manufacturers abide by the environmental regulations and acts imposed by the governments.

Global Polyethylene Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the leading companies in the market are Saudi Gazette KSA, Global Polymer Industries Inc., Lone Star Chemical, and Dow Polyethylene.

