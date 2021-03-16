Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Flouropolymer based Lined ISO Tanks Market

FDA-compliant Coating Services Gain Prominence in Chemical Handling Equipment

Due to the high demand for fluoropolymers in the semiconductor industry, companies in North America, China, & Asia Pacific fluoropolymer lined ISO tanks market for semiconductor chemicals are increasing their efficacy in coating services. For instance, Sun Coating-an ISO-certified provider of functional fluoropolymer coatings has gained expertise in coatings that offer excellent impact strength over a broad temperature range in various semiconductor applications.

In order to boost their credibility credentials, companies in the North America, China, & Asia Pacific fluoropolymer lined ISO tanks market for semiconductor chemicals are expanding their portfolio in coating services by incorporating Teflon® coatings. Cutting-edge coating services are contributing toward the exponential growth of the market, which is anticipated to progress at a steady CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Coating services companies in the market are increasing efforts to become licensed industrial applicator (LIA) of Teflon coatings to meet requirements of stakeholders in the semiconductor sector. Thus, FDA-compliant coating services are gaining importance among end-use customers. Fluoropolymer are being highly publicized for use in chemical handling equipment.

Semi-finished PFA Sheets Comply with Regulations of Semiconductor Industry

Semi-finished perfluoroalkoxy alkane (PFA) sheets are acquiring popularity in the North America, China, & Asia Pacific fluoropolymer lined ISO tanks market for semiconductor chemicals. This can be attributed to the growing number of transporters on road that need to meet the ever-increasing demand for chemicals.

There is a growing demand for PFA sheets that offer corrosion protection in semiconductor applications. This is evident since the North America, China, & Asia Pacific fluoropolymer lined ISO tanks market for semiconductor chemicals is estimated to reach a production output of ~8,800 units by the end of 2027. However, stringent regulations pertaining to the purity of water and chemicals in the semiconductor industry pose a challenge for companies in the market landscape. Hence, companies are increasing R&D in semi-finished products that comply with the global industry standards. Manufacturers in the North America, China, & Asia Pacific fluoropolymer lined ISO tanks market for semiconductor chemicals are increasing the production of PFA sheets that are used in ISO containers for the production of nitrogen trifluoride. As such, there is a growing demand for nitrogen trifluoride in cleaning of process equipment in the semiconductor industry.

Manufacturers Capitalize on Demand for PFA Sheets Used in Electrolytic Baths

The North America, China, & Asia Pacific fluoropolymer lined ISO tanks market for semiconductor chemicals is highly competitive with fragmented players accounting for ~85% of the market share. Hence, the competition is building in the semiconductor space, since manufacturers are competing to increase the availability of PFA sheets used in electrolytic baths. For instance, AGRU-a supplier of high-quality plastic piping systems is increasing the production of PFA sheets that are used in combination with AGRU PFA glass fabric backed sheets in electrolytic baths. Thus, companies in North America, China, & Asia Pacific fluoropolymer lined ISO tanks market for semiconductor chemicals should capitalize on the demand for PFA sheets.

On the other hand, companies in the North America, China, & Asia Pacific fluoropolymer lined ISO tanks market for semiconductor chemicals are increasing efforts to fulfill the demand for PFA sheets used for the treatment of ammonium bifluoride (ABF) to produce nitrogen trifluoride. In order to provide adequate corrosion protection, PFA sheets are being increasingly used inside the lining of tanks for heating ABF.

