Hydroponics Market Growth, Size, Analysis 2021, By Industry Share, Business Strategies, Emerging Demands, Growth Rate, Recent Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast to 2027

Hydroponics Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Hydroponics Market is valued at USD 8.96 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 18.00 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 10.53% over the forecast period.

Get Sample of This [email protected] https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1213

Increasing global population, rising usage of hydroponics for indoor agriculture for fruits and vegetables, growing advent of alternate yielding options, legalization of seeds like marijuana in some countries, are the major factors for driving the growth of Global Hydroponics Market.

Scope of Global Hydroponics Market Report–

Hydroponics is considered a subset of hydroponics and refers to the agricultural techniques used to grow plants in soilless environments (such as mineral nutrients and aqueous solutions). Hydroponic plants grown under the same conditions grow 3050% faster than soil plants. The nutrients in the hydroponic system are treated with water and introduced into the root system. In addition, hydroponic gardening requires less water than soil gardening because they constantly use nutrient solutions. In addition, growing crops by hydroponics can reduce the impact of external environmental factors on crop growth because it can provide controlled environmental conditions. The use of hydroponics also reduces the burden of natural resources (such as land and water) as it requires very little interior space and the water used in the nutrient solution can be recycled. The health risks of synthetic foods are causing increasing concern, resulting in demand for vegetables and crops grown in a controlled and safe environment. Hydroponic installations also have the advantage of having full traceability in the event of food contamination, where the individual plants causing the pollution can be quickly identified and isolated. In conventional soil cultivation methods, this is not possible since the plant growth cycle is not determined and it is almost impossible to isolate the affected plants.

Global Hydroponics Market Segmentation:–

By equipment: Material Handling, LED Grow Light, Control Systems, HVAC, Irrigation Systems, Other Equipment

By Type: Aggregate Hydroponic System, Liquid Hydroponic Systems

By Crop Type: Pepper, Tomato, Cucumber, Lettuce & Leafy Vegetables, Strawberry, Others

The regions covered in this Hydroponics market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Based on the country level, market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Hydroponics Manufacturers:

Key players of the Hydroponics market are,

Hydrofarm, Signify Holdings, Heliospectra AB, Argus Control Systems, Scotts Miracle Gro, American Hydroponics, LumiGrow, Terra Tech Corp, Aerofarms, Hydroponic Farms, Triton Foodworks Ltd., Village Farms, Green Sense Holdings, Urban cultivator, Iron Ox.

Global Hydroponics Market Dynamics-

Increasing global population, rising usage of hydroponics for indoor agriculture for fruits and vegetables, growing advent of alternate yielding options, legalization of seeds like marijuana in some countries, are the major factors for driving the growth of Global Hydroponics Market. As per the statistics, the world population will reach to 9 billion by 2050. Also, around 3.5% of the world’s area is utilized by the cultivation under tunnels and greenhouse farms for an effective crop and vegetable production. Moreover, rising awareness among consumers regarding the bad effects catered by pesticides, disfavor of artificial ripening, increased concern over health factors kept in consideration by using hydroponics, that consequently increase the nutritional value of farmed vegetables, low cost and easy operation are other major factors that are contributing for the growth of Hydroponics market. However, there is a lack of policies by government regarding tax breaks and tax cuts in developing economies.

Europe is expected to Witness a Fastest Growth in the Global Hydroponics Market

Europe is the dominant region in the market with the largest share of the global Hydroponics market, owing to the countries in the region being highly demanding for crops and early urbanized practices like adoption of technological advances in practices of horticulture for indoor farming. Additionally, countries like UK, France have large areas of land available for indoor or alternative farming, to which they can apply various technological aids for a better crop production, which accounts for the region’s dominance in the hydroponics market. In 2010, the European Environment Agency (EEA) encouraged the creation of vertical farms to overcome the challenges of climate change and produce food in a more environmentally friendly way, thereby promoting the growth of regional markets.

Full Research Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/chemical-and-materials/hydroponics-market-size

About us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals, and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations, and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]