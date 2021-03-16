Human Capital Management (HCM) Software Market Research Report Insights and Forecast 2021 to 2027

Human Capital Management (HCM) Software Market is valued at USD 14.78 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 28.99 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period.

Increasing industrialization with leading to surge in manpower which require for human resource management using the information technology, digital platforms & digitalization are some of the major factors driving the growth of Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Software Market.

Human capital management (HCM) is a crucial part of any organization, government entities and other small to large corporations. Due to growing industrialization, the numbers of people in the organization are increasing with a rapid pace. Hence, to handle such a huge number of employees the digitally-controlled software’s are being used that performs various functions of accessing the human behavior, performance and collect the day to day activities in the organization. This software helps and supports human resources in the organization and helps to take the appropriate decisions. In addition to this, the human capital management software makes the task easy and more efficient so that to manage employee’s management, acquisition, mergers, and optimization of people in the organizations, to develop future leaders, transparent processes, and a digital HR experience in the organizations. Recently, cutting edge technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning technologies, block chain, cloud based software and many others are being used for the daily accessing of human behavior. In 2018, Workday Software Company acquired Stories.bi for the usage of advanced technology by analytics and adaptive insights for cloud-based enterprise performance management, human capital management and business intelligence. Recently, during the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020, to face the imposed challenges Oracle had offered free access to its workforce health and safety solution to help HR professionals for its current human capital management cloud customers.

Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Software Market is segmented on the basis of product type, services, deployment, application, end-user and region & country level. On the basis of product type, the market is classified as core HR, workforce management, sourcing and recruiting, applicant tracking system, staffing vendor management and others. On the basis of services, the market is segmented into integration, support and maintenance, consulting and others. On the basis of the deployments are segmented into on cloud and on premise. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as analytics, training and recruitment, payroll, HR planning and others. On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, retail, logistics and transportation and others.

The regions covered in global human capital management (HCM) software market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global human capital management (HCM) software market sub divided in U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Software Market Report–

Global human capital management (HCM) software market reports cover prominent players like SAP SE, IBM, Net Suite, Oracle Corporation, Workday, Inc., Ultimate Software Group, Ceridian, Paycom, Cornerstone OnDemand, Beeline, Azure, Benefit focus, Blackboard, Bullhorn, Businessolver, Campus Management, and others.

Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Software Market Dynamics–

The key factor driving the growth of global human capital management (HCM) software market is increasing industrialization which leads to surge in manpower which require for human resource management using the information technology, digital platforms & digitalization. According to International Labour Office (ALO) in 2018, the number of employed people were estimated around 3.3 billion globally and around 360 million people in 2018 were contributing as family workers. Hence, to handle such a huge number of employment, the digital platforms using information technology helps to access the human task, behaviors and management of the these people. According to the CompTIA organization in 2020, the global information technology industry is expected to reach USD 5.2 trillion which directly responsible for the growth of human capital management (HCM) software in this sector. In addition to this, rapidly increasing digitalization with advanced technology is also supplementing the market growth. According to United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), digital platforms companies are increasing rapidly in the world economy, the market capitalization of these companies were USD 7 trillion in 2017 which was USD 100 million more than with 67% higher than in 2015. This massive rise in digital technology is also supplementing the growth of global human capital management (HCM) software market.

However, one of the major factors that restrict the human capital management (HCM) software market is increasing incidences of cybercrime for the personal data breaches in the organizations. In spite of that, rising focus on manufacturing of computer devices with technological advancement using artificial intelligence, IoT, augmented reality and virtual reality, machine learning, block chain technology, etc. for emerging industries like BFSI, energies, healthcare, telecom and retail can create huge opportunity to fuel the further market growth.

Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Software Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the global human capital management (HCM) software market with the potential rate due to surge in information technology services with technological advancement using IoT, cloud based platforms, artificial intelligence and electronic industries in this region followed by Europe. According to the CompTIA organization, the United States is the world’s largest tech market accounted around 32% of the total global technology shares with an estimation of approximately USD 1.7 trillion for 2020 the size of the U.S. market.

Europe is expected to witness a significant growth in the global human capital management (HCM) software due to rising adoption of advanced technology and consumer spending. In addition, rise in the employment rate with increased private investments and stronger private demand along with the government support are also supplementing the demand for human capital management (HCM) software in this region. According to International Labor Office in 2018, total estimated around 10.2 million people in the sub region of Europe were employed, out of which around 56% were women, and other were men available to work.

The Asia Pacific is the largest still the world’s strongest market in the global human capital management (HCM) software due to rapidly increasing of service sector using advanced technology like AI, IoT etc. as well as surge in population. According to a recent study report by ALO in 2018, the number of workers relocating mostly to service sector in this region notably in the market services accounting for about 32%, up from 26 % since in 2000. Hence this rapid shifting of workers into service sector will create huge opportunity for the of human capital management (HCM) software market in this region during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Software Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Software Market Segmentation:–

By Product Type:

Core HR

Workforce Management

Sourcing and Recruiting

Applicant Tracking System

Staffing Vendor Management

Others

By Services:

Integration, Support and Maintenance

Consulting

Others

By Deployment:

On Cloud

On Premise

By Applications:

Analytics

Training and Recruitment

Payroll

HR planning

Others

By End-User:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy

Retail

Logistics and transportation

Others

