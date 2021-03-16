Haptics Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2030

The growth of the global haptics technology market largely hinges on to advancements in electronic manufacturing. Integration of haptic technologies with digital devices and electronic systems has created new opportunities for market growth and expansion. The use of haptics spans into a wide range of industries including entertainment, military training, and other healthcare. Haptic sensors enable users to feel a sense of touch through discrete vibrations that run in tandem with the commands on an electronic device or system. Therefore, haptics technologies have caused formidable changes to the way people electronic devices. In view of these factors, it is safe to state that the global haptics technology market would grow by leaps and bounds in the years to follow.

In this review by Transparency Market Research (TMR), several important factors that reflect the growth dynamics of the haptics technology market have been expounded. The total worth of the global haptics technology market is rising alongside advancements in sensor-based systems and technologies. In addition to this, use of these technologies for providing premium assistance to disabled persons has also generated fresh demand across the global haptics technology market. The COVID-19 crisis has had a noticeable impact on the haptics technology market, mainly because research centers and manufacturing units witnessed a major setback to growth during the phase.

Global Haptics Technology Market: Competitive Landscape

The large companies in the global haptics technology market are focused on developing haptic technologies that can assist visually impaired persons by providing alternative visual sensations. These sensations can also be given an audio route to help people with hearing impairments. This strategy of the vendors could help them gain the confidence of smart device manufacturers. Integration of haptics technology in smart devices can be a source of humongous utility for persons with impairments.

Development of haptic devices and technologies requires core research and development on the end of manufacturers. Therefore, continuous research and development has become a salient feature of the strategies adopted by the leading vendors. Some of the key players operating in the global haptics technology market are AAC Technologies Holdings, Inc., Haption SA, Densitron Technologies Plc, Johnson Electric Group, Tactus Technology Inc., and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Global Haptics Technology Market: Key Trends

The need for providing virtual reality experiences in gaming technologies and audio-visual theatres has brought haptics under the spotlight of attention. The use of haptic technologies in video games enables manufacturers to develop responsive gaming technologies. Several gaming product manufacturers have embraced haptics as a key component of their manufacturing architecture. Furthermore, haptic technologies are also used in personal computers and mobile devices, further emphasizing on the need for increased investments in the market. Other key areas related to haptics include robotics, simulators, teleoperators, aviation, and neurorehabilitation.

Use of haptic feedback on mobile phones and other smart devices has helped in delivering in enhanced experiences to users. These haptics notes help in providing information across smart devices with the use of touch sensors. Since this information is served in textual or graphical formats, its utility for the end-users is tremendous. Over the course of the next decade, haptics technology could become a part of several other electronic devices and systems. It is projected that the global haptics technology market would move along a lucrative growth track in the times to follow. Besides, the use of the technology to provide key information on display devices has given confidence to electronic manufacturers looking to integrate haptics in their products’ architecture.

