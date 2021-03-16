Graph Database Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

A graph database is an online database management system where connected elements are linked together. It is an ideal solution to store data and to connect relationships between the data much more accurately than a relational database (RDBMS). A graph database is gathering of nodes and edges where every node represents a substance, for example, a person or business and each edge represents a connection or relationship between the two nodes. Each node in a graph database is characterized by a unique identifier, an arrangement of active edges as well as incoming edges and a set of properties communicated as key/value sets. In addition, each edge is characterized by a unique identifier, a beginning spot as well as ending-place node, and a set of properties.

Factors such as surge in adoption for graph database software in the healthcare sector, increase in application areas of graph database, increase in need for better response time & accuracy to discover new data correlations, and upsurge in penetration of connected data to optimize marketing performance fuel the growth of the graph database market. However, lack of technical expertise and high setup costs hinder the growth of graph database market. On the contrary, increase in use of virtualization for big data analytics and technological advancements in graph database technology are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

The global graph database market is segmented into component, deployment model, type of databases, analysis type, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. Based on deployment mode, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. Depending on analysis type, it is classified into path analysis, connectivity analysis, community analysis, and centrality analysis. Application segment includes fraud detection & risk management, master data management, customer analytics, identity and access management, recommendation engine, privacy and risk compliance, and others. As per organization size, it is categorized into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. According to industry vertical, it is fragmented into BFSI, retail & ecommerce, IT & telecom, healthcare & life science, government & public sector, media & entertainment, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market. These include DataStax, Franz Inc., Neo4j, Inc., Oracle Corporation, OrientDB, MongoDB, Objectivity Inc.,

Stardog Union Inc., Teradata Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation.

