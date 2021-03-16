GNSS IC Market Global Outlook 2021-2026: STM, Intel Corporation, Furuno Electric, Quectel Wireless Solutions

The Global GNSS IC Market 2021 covers accurate data related to the development rate, market estimates, drivers, limitations, future-based demand, and revenue during the forecast period 2021-2026. The Global GNSS IC Market contains gathered data from various primary and secondary sources. This information has been verified and validated by the market analysts, thus providing significant insights to the researchers, experts, and other industry professionals. This Market study provides further insights in understanding market development, applications, specifications, and market challenges. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The GNSS IC market was valued at 3570 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 6110 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global GNSS IC Market: Qualcomm, Broadcom, Mediatek, u-blox, STM, Intel Corporation, Furuno Electric, Quectel Wireless Solutions, Navika Electronics, and Others.

(Exclusive offer Flat 25%- Use code MIR 25):

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on GNSS IC Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05182019577/covid-19-impact-on-gnss-ic-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021/inquiry?Mode=28

The APAC region would continue to account for the largest share of the GNSS chip market in the coming years. Due to the increasing adoption of IoT and portable consumer electronics devices in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, the GNSS chip market in APAC is expected to grow at a high rate.

Qualcomm, Broadcom and Mediatek captured the top three revenue share spots in the GNSS Chips market in 2016. Qualcomm dominated with 24.46% revenue share, followed by Broadcom with 13.68% revenue share and Mediatek with 8.19% revenue share.

This report segments the Global GNSS IC Market on the basis of Types are:

High Precision GNSS Chips

Standard Precision GNSS Chips

On the basis of Application, the Global GNSS IC Market is segmented into:

Smartphones

Tablets

Personal Navigation Devices

In-Vehicle Systems

Wearable Devices

Digital Cameras

Others

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

This GNSS IC Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026.

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the GNSS IC Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. GNSS IC industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Purchase Full [email protected]:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/05182019577?mode=su?Mode=28

Customization of the Report: The report can be further customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional charges will be added for limited additional research.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]