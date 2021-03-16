Global Veterinary Thermography Market 2026 : Analyse the Potential Growth Factors and Investment Decisions of – Animal Infrared Imaging, Spi Corp, Vet-Therm

“

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Veterinary Thermography market. It certainly changed the competitive landscape of the market and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the global Veterinary Thermography market continued to dish out the much needed business revenue and investment opportunities. The Veterinary Thermography market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and and timely investments by their key business players operating in the market.

About Veterinary Thermography Market

Veterinary thermography provides a valuable visual management tool in addition to the existing diagnostic tools such as X-rays, ultra sound scanning and MRI scan used for treating injuries, illness and diseases. During the veterinary thermography process heat and infrared radiations of body are scanned and measured. As per the research conducted by Irinfo, there are approximately 9.2 million horses in the America. In addition, the equine industry in the region is earning a revenue of nearly $40 billion each year, with an average GNP of 112 billion dollars. The advantages of veterinary thermography such as, dynamic nature and better visual imaging are the key driving factors catalyzing the growth of global veterinary thermography market. In addition, advancements in technology have led to the launch of enhanced products having compact size, user-friendly interface and better quality pixel resolution.

Market Summary:

Scope and Segmentation of the Report

The segment analysis is one of the significant sections of this report. Our expert analyst has categorized the market into product type, application/end-user, and geography. All the segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth rate, and growth potential. In the geographical classification, the report highlights the regional markets having high growth potential. This thorough evaluation of the segments would help the players to focus on revenue-generating areas of the Veterinary Thermography market.

Based on Type

Short-wavelength

Mid-wavelength

Long-wavelength

Based on Application

Veterinary diagnosis

Nerve injury

Muscle injury

Pain management

Preventive medicines

Psychological monitoring

Regional Analysis

Our analysts are experts in covering all types of geographical markets from developing to mature ones. You can expect a comprehensive research analysis of key regional and country-level markets such as Europe, North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. With accurate statistical patterns and regional classification, our domain experts provide you one of the most detailed and easily understandable regional analyses of the Veterinary Thermography market.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report also studied the key players operating in the Veterinary Thermography market. It has evaluated and explained the research & development stages of these companies, their financial performances, and their expansion plans for the coming years. Moreover, the research report also includes the list of planned initiatives that clearly explain the accomplishments of the companies in the recent past.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products, etc.):

Animal Infrared Imaging Inc.

SPI Corp

Vet-Therm

Teletherm Infrared Systems

FLIR Systems Inc.

Digatherm

Research Methodology

The research methodology of the market is based on both primary as well as secondary research data sources. It compels different factors affecting the Veterinary Thermography industry such as historical data and market trends, different policies of the government, market environment, market risk factors, market restraints, technological advancements, forthcoming innovations, and obstacles in the industry.

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 8 chapters:

Chapter 1, describe the Veterinary Thermography market report’s – executive summary, market definition, and market scope. Moreover, the report helps in picking up the crucial information about the said market.

Chapter 2, defines the Research Methodology including primary research, assumptions & exclusions, and secondary data sources. The report follows the simultaneous top-down and bottom approach to provide you the accurate market sizing.

Chapter 3, explains the report segmentation & scope, key market trends (drivers, restraints, and opportunities), along with Porter’s five forces analysis and market share analysis

Chapter 4: It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future of the Veterinary Thermography Market. It provides strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.

Chapters 5, and 6 to segment the sales by type and application/end-user, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application/end-user, from 2018 to 2016. Our team of Analysts and experts dedicatedly put their effort to provide you the best possible and accurate segmentation data and analysis.

Chapter 7, describes the regional segmentation based on the country level for the forecast period 2018 – 2026. The research report not only provide the market data of the five geographies but also provide the qualitative as well we qualitative information on country level bifurcation.

Chapter 8, to profile the top manufacturers of Veterinary Thermography, with price, sales, revenue and market share of Veterinary Thermography in 2016, 2017, and 2018. Players are expected to sign acquisition and collaboration deals to expand their products and services portfolio. Such strategic agreements could help them to improve their client base in other countries and gain a competitive advantage

Key Chapters From The TOC :

Chapter 1.Introduction

1.1.Research Methodology

1.1.1.Erc Desk Research

1.1.2.Erc Data Synthesis

1.1.3.Data Validation And Market Feedback

1.1.4.Erc Data Sources

Chapter 2.Veterinary Thermography Market Overview

2.1.Veterinary Thermography Market Introduction

2.2.Global Veterinary Thermography Market Revenue And Growth Rate, 2017-2025

2.2.1.Global Veterinary Thermography Market Revenue (Million Usd) And Growth Rate (%), (2017-2025)

Chapter 3.Global Veterinary Thermography Market By Type Of Camera, 2017-2025

3.1.Short-Wavelength

3.2.Mid-Wavelength

3.3.Long-Wavelength

3.4.Global Veterinary Thermography Market Revenue By Type Of Camera, 2017-2025

3.4.1.Global Veterinary Thermography Market Revenue (Million Usd) And Share (%) By Type Of Camera, 2017-2025

3.4.2.Short-Wavelength Market Revenue And Growth Rate, 2017-2025

3.4.3.Mid-Wavelength Market Revenue And Growth Rate, 2017-2025

3.4.4.Long-Wavelength Market Revenue And Growth Rate, 2017-2025

Chapter 4.Global Veterinary Thermography Market By Application, 2017-2025

4.1.Veterinary Diagnosis

4.2.Preventive Medicines

4.3.Psychological Monitoring

4.4.Global Veterinary Thermography Market Revenue By Application, 2017-2025

4.4.1.Global Veterinary Thermography Market Revenue (Million Usd) And Share (%) By Application, 2017-2025

4.4.2.Veterinary Diagnosis Market Revenue And Growth Rate, 2017-202520

4.4.3.Preventive Medicines Market Revenue And Growth Rate, 2017-202520

4.4.4.Psychological Monitoring Market Revenue And Growth Rate, 2017-2025

Note: Similar Information Coverage Has Been Provided For End-User Segment.

Chapter 5.Global Veterinary Thermography Market By Region, 2017-2025

5.1.North America

5.1.1.U.S.

5.1.2.Canada

5.1.3.Mexico

5.2.Europe

5.2.1.U.K.

5.2.2.France

5.2.3.Germany

5.2.4.Italy

5.2.5.Spain

5.2.6.Rest Of Europe

5.3.Asia Pacific

5.3.1.China

5.3.2.Japan

5.3.3.India

5.3.4.Korea

5.3.5.Rest Of Apac

5.4.South America

5.4.1.Brazil

5.4.2.Rest Of South America

5.5.Rest Of The World

5.5.1.Middle East

5.5.2.Africa

5.6.Global Veterinary Thermography Market Revenue By Region, 2017-2025

5.6.1.Global Veterinary Thermography Market Revenue (Million Usd) And Share (%) By Region, 2017-2025

5.6.2.North America Market Revenue And Growth Rate, 2017-2025

5.6.3.Europe Market Revenue And Growth Rate, 2017-2025

5.6.4.Asia Pacific Market Revenue And Growth Rate, 2017-2025

5.6.5.South America Market Revenue And Growth Rate, 2017-2025

5.6.6.Rest Of The World Market Revenue And Growth Rate, 2017-2025

Chapter 6.Market Determinants24

6.1.Market Drivers24

6.2.Market Restraints24

6.3.Market Opportunities24

6.4.Market Determinants Radar Chart24

Chapter 7.Global Veterinary Thermography Market Competition By Service Providers25

7.1.Global Veterinary Thermography Revenue And Share By Service Providers (2017-2025)25

7.1.1.Global Veterinary Thermography Revenue (Million Usd) And Share (%) By Service Providers (2017-2025)25

7.2.Veterinary Thermography Market Competitive Situation And Trends

7.2.1.Veterinary Thermography Market Share (%) Of Top 3 Service Providers

7.2.2.Veterinary Thermography Market Share (%) Of Top 5 Service Providers

Chapter 8.Company Profiles

8.1.Animal Infrared Imaging Inc.

8.1.1.Business Overview

8.1.2.Company Basic Information

8.1.3.Veterinary Thermography Product Details

8.1.4.Animal Infrared Imaging Inc. Veterinary Thermography Revenue And Gross Margin

8.2.Spi Corp

8.2.1.Business Overview

8.2.2.Company Basic Information

8.2.3.Veterinary Thermography Product Details

8.2.4.Spi Corp Veterinary Thermography Revenue And Gross Margin

8.3.Vet-Therm

8.3.1.Business Overview

8.3.2.Company Basic Information

8.3.3.Veterinary Thermography Product Details

8.3.4.Vet-Therm Veterinary Thermography Revenue And Gross Margin

8.4.Teletherm Infrared Systems

8.4.1.Business Overview

8.4.2.Company Basic Information

8.4.3.Veterinary Thermography Product Details

8.4.4.Teletherm Infrared Systems Veterinary Thermography Revenue And Gross Margin

8.5.Flir Systems Inc.

8.5.1.Business Overview

8.5.2.Company Basic Information

8.5.3.Veterinary Thermography Product Details

8.5.4.Flir Systems Inc. Veterinary Thermography Revenue And Gross Margin

8.6.Digatherm

8.6.1.Business Overview

8.6.2.Company Basic Information

8.6.3.Veterinary Thermography Product Details

8.6.4.Digatherm Veterinary Thermography Revenue And Gross Margin

Chapter 9.Veterinary Thermography Market Value Chain Analysis

9.1.Veterinary Thermography Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2.Consumer Analysis

9.2.1.Consumer 1

9.2.2.Consumer 2

9.2.3.Consumer 3

9.2.4.Consumer 4

