Global Tumor Ablation Market Admirable Growth Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity 2021- 2028

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Tumor Ablation Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Industry competitive structure is elaborated.

The market analysis and insights covered in this Global Tumor Ablation Market business document offers key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an imperative source of guidance which provides exact direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. This report contains a bottomless knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are and also explains the drivers and restraints of the market which is derived from SWOT analysis. The important highlights of this market report are key market dynamics, current market scenario and future prospects of the sector.

Global Tumor Ablation Market By Type (Tumor Ablation Systems, Image Guidance Products, Accessories), Cancer Type (Liver Cancer, Brain Cancer, Lung Cancer, Bone Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Breast Cancer, Others), Technology (Radiofrequency Ablation, Microwave Ablation, Cryoablation, Other Technologies), Mode of Treatment (Percutaneous Ablation, Laparoscopic Ablation, Surgical Ablation), End User (Hospitals, Oncology Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Tumor Ablation Market

Global tumor ablation market is registering a healthy CAGR of 13.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the surging usage of minimally invasive procedures due to various benefits, including less trauma, speedy recovery, and minimal complications.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global tumor ablation market are AngioDynamics, Boston Scientific Corporation, EDAP TMS, HealthTronics, Inc., Medtronic, Misonix, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Sonacare Medical, Biotronik, Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Smith & Nephew, CONMED Corporation, MERMAID MEDICAL A/S, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, BTG International Ltd, Abbott, BVM Medical Ltd. Limited, COMSOL INC., Cortex Technology, CooperSurgical, Inc., AtriCure, Inc.

Competitive Analysis:

Global tumor ablation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global tumor ablation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Tumor Ablation Market

Tumor ablation is the technology utilized to eliminate the tumor with the help of needle, placing in the tumor organ using imaging technology. The therapy can be performed using various techniques such as microwave ablation, radiofrequency ablation, cryoablation, and other techniques. Various cancers including liver tumor, lung cancer, renal tumor, prostate cancer, and other tumors can be handled with this technology.

Market Drivers

The increasing incidence of cancer, is helping the market to grow

Rising aging population, is the major growth factors for this market

Technological advancements in ablation devices, are expected to grow this market

Various initiatives taken by the government organizations, are fueling the market growth

Market Restraints

Strict regulations from the government side, hinders the growth of the market

Delay in approval for the launch of the product, restraining the growth of the market

Cost containment measures by governments, is effecting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Tumor Ablation Market

By Type

Tumor Ablation Systems Radiofrequency Ablation System (RFA) Microwave Ablation System High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Laser Ablation System Cryoablation

Image Guidance Products

Accessories

By Cancer Type

Liver Cancer

Brain Cancer

Lung Cancer

Bone Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Breast Cancer

Others

By Technology

Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation

Microwave Ablation

Cryoablation

Other Technologies

By Mode of Treatment

Surgical Ablation

Laparoscopic Ablation

Percutaneous Ablation

By End User

Hospitals

Oncology Clinics

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Crittenton Hospital Medical Center started Tumor Ablation Program. This program is specialized in using a minimally invasive surgical procedure in any part of the body to treat cancer tumors. An ambulatory procedure, ablation is relatable to a needle biopsy, but is conducted for tumor visualization under CT scan or ultrasound guidance.

In January 2016, Medtronic completed the acquisition System from Baylis Medical of OsteoCool RF Ablation. After 510(k) allowance from the U.S., Medtronic introduced the cooled radiofrequency (RF) ablation tech in the U.S. approved by FDA. Medtronic and Baylis have also collaborated with the scheme to further innovate and advance technology.

