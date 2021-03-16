Global Sponge and Scouring Pads market Share Revenue and Growth Rate to Increase During Forecast Year 2019-2030

Scouring Pads are popularly used for washing dishes or cleaning any other surface, they are usually in the form of material made of a network of wire or thread or soft sponge on one side and scrub made up of plastic mesh on either side making it convenient for the user. Scouring pads are specifically designed to ensure effective and efficient cleaning of the surface. These are used in both residential and commercial applications and due to their convenience, they are the most preferred scrubbing alternate used in a kitchen.

Global Sponge and Scouring Pads market to surpass USD million by 2030. Growing demand for suitable cleaning pads for different objects and surfaces is a key factor fueling the demand for sponge and scouring pads since it exceptionally provides the users with the ability to not leave scratches on the surface or objects while washing. Due to its wide range of applications in different industries for cleaning purposes the global sponge and scouring pads market is anticipated to witness a bolster in growth in the future.

Global Sponge and Scouring Pads Market: Key Players

3M Co.

Armaly Brands Inc.

Corazzi Fibre Srl

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Newell Brands Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

The Clorox Co.

The Libman Co.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Other Prominent Players

Global Sponge and Scouring Pads Market: Segments

Reusable segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Sponge and Scouring Pads market is segmented by type into Reusable and Disposable segment. Reusable segment held the largest market share in the year 2018. Reusable segment types come with longer durability and are mostly preferred over disposable pads segment which can be used only once.

Steel-based segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Sponge and Scouring Pads market is also segmented by raw materials into Steel-based and Polymer-based. The steel-based segment held the largest market share in the year 2018 and will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Steel-based pads are a mesh of wire or thread used to cleaning oily and greasy surfaces, stubborn stains, and scrape off rigid food stains and dirt caused due to baking or burning. Polymer-based pads are used for cleaning non-stick utensils or products made up of glass, bone-china, aluminum, etc.

Commercial segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Sponge and Scouring Pads market is bifurcated by end-users into Residential and Commercial segments. Commercial segment held the largest market share in the year 2018. The commercial segment includes the end-use of pads in Restaurants, cafes, and various other food outlets. Rise in the number of food outlets has also led to an increase in the demand for scouring pads. Residential segment is also expected to observe growth in the global market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing number of Food Outlets

A rise in the number of food outlets such as restaurants, cafes, etc. have been observed in the past years which has led to a shift in the preference of consumers from having meals at home to dine out options in the weekend, also, with a busy lifestyle, people consider having meals outdoor which return increases the demand for sponge and scouring pads for cleaning surfaces and washing dishes.

High demand for homecare products

With the rising urge to maintain a clean and healthy surrounding the demand for home care products, especially cleaning products has increased. Consumer’s buying pattern has observed a change in preference and inclination towards buying sponge and scouring pads.

Restraint

Limited product portfolio

Businesses dealing in sponge ad scouring pads have a limited product portfolio and solely depend upon various schemes and advertisements to maintain a customer base and reach out to the untapped populace.

Global Sponge and Scouring Pads Market: Regions

Global Sponge and Scouring Pads market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Global Sponge and Scouring Pads markets market in North America held the largest market share in the year 2018. North America will continue to dominate the global sponge and scouring pads market due to mounting outdoor food outlets and the rising importance of cleanliness and hygiene followed by Asia-Pacific region. Modern recipes taking 10-15 hours to cook and bake leave stubborn and rigid stains on the utensils which lead to a rise in demand for scouring pads in the region.

