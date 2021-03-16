Global Pipe Coatings Market In-Depth Qualitative Insights 2021-2029 | Regional Analysis with Key Manufacturers Data | AkzoNobel, BASF, the Sherwin-Williams Company, Arkema, DowDuPont, etc

A detailed report on the Global Pipe Coatings market providing complete information on the current market situation and offering robust insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market during the forecast period, 2021-2029. The research study offers a complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Pipe Coatings market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets.

The pipe coating market will reach an estimated valuation of USD +19.13 billion by 2029 while registering this growth at a rate of +4.80% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2029. The pipe coating market is driven by factors such as a rise in the growth of pipeline networks and increasing technological advancement while providing efficient products in the market.

List of Key Players in This Market:

Celanese Corporation

Wasco Energy Group of Companies

Valspar

Dupont

Axalta Coating Systems

The Bayou Companies

Arkema

Covestro AG

Akzonobel

BASF SE

3M

The DOW Chemical Company

LyondellBasell

Nippon Paint

PPG Industries

Pipe Coatings Market Segmentation:

Market Segment by Type:

Thermoplastic Coatings

Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings

Metal Coatings

Concrete Weight Coatings

Polyurea Coatings

Others

Market Segment by Application:

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Chemical Processing

Municipal Water Supply

Others

Market Segment by Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Pipe Coatings Market Report Also Covers:

Current market size

Market forecast

Market opportunities

Key drivers and restraints

Regulatory scenario

Industry trend

New product approvals/launch

Promotion and marketing initiatives

Pricing analysis

Competitive landscape

