Global Petroleum Resins Market to Showcase Vigorous Demand during the Period 2021-2029 | key players Mobil Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, KOLON Industries Inc., Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd.
Petroleum Resin Market offers good growth opportunities during the next eight-year period ending 2029. In its detailed market assessment report, Strat view Research has analyzed the Petroleum Resin market emerging trends, forecasts, competitive landscapes, and factors governing the market dynamics.
The global petroleum resins market is projected to grow from US$ +3.2 billion in 2020 to US$ +5.7 billion by 2029. The global petroleum resins market is driven by the excellent adhesion property of petroleum resins even at high temperature and pressure conditions. The wide range of applications of petroleum resins is owing to various advantages such as excellent thermal stability, peeling strength, tack ability, heat-resistance, and a high softening point, which is expected to drive the growth over the forecast period.
List of Key Players in This Market:
- Arakawa Chemical Industries
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Kolon Industries
- Lesco Chemical Limited
- Zeon Corporation
- Seacon Corporation
- Neville Chemical Company
- Total Cray Valley
- Anglxxon Chemical Co.
- Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd
- Puyang Changyu Petroleum resins Co., Ltd
- BASF
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Cray Valley
Petroleum Resins Market Segmentation:
Market Segment by Type:
- C5
- C9
- C5/C9
- Hydrogenated
Market Segment by Application:
- Paints
- Adhesives
- Printing Inks
- Rubber
- Tapes
Market Segment by Region:
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Petroleum Resins Market Report Also Covers:
- Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis
- Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis
- Market trend and forecast analysis
- Market segment trend and forecast
- Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, New launches, etc.
- Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities
- Emerging trends
- Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players
- Key success factors
- Future outlook
