Global Petroleum Resins Market to Showcase Vigorous Demand during the Period 2021-2029 | key players Mobil Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, KOLON Industries Inc., Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd.

Petroleum Resin Market offers good growth opportunities during the next eight-year period ending 2029. In its detailed market assessment report, Strat view Research has analyzed the Petroleum Resin market emerging trends, forecasts, competitive landscapes, and factors governing the market dynamics.

The global petroleum resins market is projected to grow from US$ +3.2 billion in 2020 to US$ +5.7 billion by 2029. The global petroleum resins market is driven by the excellent adhesion property of petroleum resins even at high temperature and pressure conditions. The wide range of applications of petroleum resins is owing to various advantages such as excellent thermal stability, peeling strength, tack ability, heat-resistance, and a high softening point, which is expected to drive the growth over the forecast period.

List of Key Players in This Market:

Arakawa Chemical Industries

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Kolon Industries

Lesco Chemical Limited

Zeon Corporation

Seacon Corporation

Neville Chemical Company

Total Cray Valley

Anglxxon Chemical Co.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd

Puyang Changyu Petroleum resins Co., Ltd

BASF

The Dow Chemical Company

Cray Valley

Petroleum Resins Market Segmentation:

Market Segment by Type:

C5

C9

C5/C9

Hydrogenated

Market Segment by Application:

Paints

Adhesives

Printing Inks

Rubber

Tapes

Market Segment by Region:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Petroleum Resins Market Report Also Covers:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, New launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Future outlook

