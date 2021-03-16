Global Myocarditis Disease Market Insights Report 2021 Worldwide Market By Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players With Detailed Analysis of Industry Structure to 2029

Myocarditis is a disease marked by inflammation of the heart muscle. Myocarditis is an uncommon disorder that is usually caused by viral infections, autoimmune diseases, environmental toxins, and adverse reactions to medications that reach the heart. The prognosis is variable but chronic heart failure is the major long-term complication. It affects the heart muscle and heart’s electrical system, reducing the heart’s ability to pump and causing rapid or abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias). Symptoms include achy feeling in the chest, difficulty in breathing when resting, rapid or abnormal heartbeat, fluid retention with swelling of legs, ankles, and feet, shortness of breath, at rest or during physical activity, and fatigue.
- Eisai Co., Ltd
- Novartis AG
- Cipla Inc
- Aurobindo Pharma
- Zydus Cadila
- Lupin
- Mylan N.V
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals PLC
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc
Market Segment by Type:
- drug type
- dosage form
- molecule type and geography
Market Segment by Application:
- antibiotics
- anti-inflammatory diuretics
- branded drugs
Market Segment by Region:
- S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America
- Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe,
- China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.
- Based on drug class, the myocarditis disease market is segmented into antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, diuretics, others
- The route of administration segment for the myocarditis disease market is categorized into oral and parenteral
- On the basis of end-users, the myocarditis disease market is segmented into hospitals, home care, specialty clinics, and others
- On the basis of distribution channel, the myocarditis disease market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy
