Global M-Commerce Payments Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – ACI Worldwide Inc. , Alphabet Inc. , Apple Inc. , DH Corporation , Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

About M-Commerce Payments Market

M-commerce or mobile commerce is referred to commercial transactions conducted electronically by mobile phone. M-commerce includes the purchase and sale of a wide range of products and services, such as online banking, bill payment and information delivery. One of the key feature of M-commerce sites is the adaptation of websites to make them easier to use with smaller screen sizes which helps in facilitation of the customer and easy use. By the end of 2017, over 2 billion people are expected to use their phones and tables to make payment. Increasing adoption of smart mobile devices and user convenience is expected to drive the global M-commerce market towards growth. Further, addition of advanced features to m-commerce system and government initiative for cashless transactions would also boost the market growth. For instance, India demonetized 500-rupee and 1000-rupee banknotes on 8th November 2016, to curb corruption and promote cashless transactions. However, security breaches and privacy of the user data are major concerns for the m-commerce payment market and might hinder the market growth.. Renewed interest in near field communication (NFC) is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market in upcoming years. For instance, ICICI Bank launches NFC-based contactless mobile pay solution on March 2016.

Scope and Segmentation of the Report

The segment analysis is one of the significant sections of this report. Our expert analyst has categorized the market into product type, application/end-user, and geography. All the segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth rate, and growth potential. In the geographical classification, the report highlights the regional markets having high growth potential. This thorough evaluation of the segments would help the players to focus on revenue-generating areas of the M-Commerce Payments market.

Based on Type

By Mode of Payment

Peer-to-peer Transfer

NFC

Barcode Payment Mode

Based on Application

BFSI

Retail

IT & telecom

Media & advertising

Healthcare

Tourism & hospitality

Airline

Others

Regional Analysis

Our analysts are experts in covering all types of geographical markets from developing to mature ones. You can expect a comprehensive research analysis of key regional and country-level markets such as Europe, North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. With accurate statistical patterns and regional classification, our domain experts provide you one of the most detailed and easily understandable regional analyses of the M-Commerce Payments market.

ACI Worldwide Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

DH Corporation

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Square Inc.

Visa Inc.

Research Methodology

The research methodology of the market is based on both primary as well as secondary research data sources. It compels different factors affecting the M-Commerce Payments industry such as historical data and market trends, different policies of the government, market environment, market risk factors, market restraints, technological advancements, forthcoming innovations, and obstacles in the industry.

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 8 chapters:

Chapter 1, describe the M-Commerce Payments market report’s – executive summary, market definition, and market scope. Moreover, the report helps in picking up the crucial information about the said market.

Chapter 2, defines the Research Methodology including primary research, assumptions & exclusions, and secondary data sources. The report follows the simultaneous top-down and bottom approach to provide you the accurate market sizing.

Chapter 3, explains the report segmentation & scope, key market trends (drivers, restraints, and opportunities), along with Porter’s five forces analysis and market share analysis

Chapter 4: It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future of the M-Commerce Payments Market. It provides strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.

Chapters 5, and 6 to segment the sales by type and application/end-user, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application/end-user, from 2018 to 2016. Our team of Analysts and experts dedicatedly put their effort to provide you the best possible and accurate segmentation data and analysis.

Chapter 7, describes the regional segmentation based on the country level for the forecast period 2018 – 2026. The research report not only provide the market data of the five geographies but also provide the qualitative as well we qualitative information on country level bifurcation.

Chapter 8, to profile the top manufacturers of M-Commerce Payments, with price, sales, revenue and market share of M-Commerce Payments in 2016, 2017, and 2018. Players are expected to sign acquisition and collaboration deals to expand their products and services portfolio. Such strategic agreements could help them to improve their client base in other countries and gain a competitive advantage

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of M-Commerce Payments Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of M-Commerce Payments Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and M-Commerce Payments market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global M-Commerce Payments Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show M-Commerce Payments Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of M-Commerce Payments market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

