Global electronic health records Industry Analysis Outlook, Trend, Growth and Share Estimation Analysis

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global electronic health records market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, technological advancements, diseases prevalence and incidence rate at regional level, and reimbursement scenario of the market at regional level are projected to drive the global electronic health records market during the forecast period.

According to the report, the global electronic health records market was valued at US$ 26,126.3 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2027.

TMR’s report on the global electronic health records market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global electronic health records market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the Global Electronic Health Records Market during the forecast period.

Key Players of electronic health records Market Report:

This report profiles major players in the global electronic health records market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Leading players operating in the global electronic health records market are: AdvancedMD, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates, Cerner Corporation, CureMD Healthcare, eClinicalWorks etc.

