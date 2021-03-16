Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Gaining Momentum | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast 2021 to 2029 | Covance, ICON, Intertek group, SGS SA

Bioanalytical testing services of various types are demanded by pharmaceutical companies in ensuring the safety and efficacy of the drug molecules. The past few decades have seen the rise in popularity of bioanalytical method validation in ensuring reliability in the pharmacokinetic (PK) data. The role of the validation programs has been well established in academia, industry, and regulatory agencies. Contract research organizations have been increasingly leaning on bioanalytical testing services for small and large molecules. Broadly, major service types can comprise cell-based assays, virology testing, method development, and optimization. Key techniques adopted by service providers are tandem mass spectrometry and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy.

The global bioanalytical testing services market was worth USD+ 2.7 billion in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD +6.1 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of +12.1% during the forecast period (2021-2029). Increasing awareness among the people regarding the benefits of bioanalytical testing services is driving the market growth.

List of Key Players in This Market:

ICON

Covance

PPD

InVentiv Health

SGS SA

LabCorp

Toxikon

Intertek group

Pace Analytical Services

Collaborations

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Segmentation:

Market Segment by Type:

Small Molecule

Large Molecule

Market Segment by Application:

ADME

PK

PD

BA

BE

Market Segment by Region:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Report Also Covers:

Evaluate the Significant Bioanalytical Testing Services driving variables, trends that restrict the Business growth;

Forecast segments, sub-segments Together with regional markets based on previous Five years history;

Evaluation of the international Bioanalytical Testing Services market with Sort, by application/end customers and areas wise.

Ability, production, worth, ingestion, status (2015-2019) and forecast (2021-2029);

Crucial and international regions promote potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks;

Significant trends and factors driving the international Bioanalytical Testing Services business growth.

