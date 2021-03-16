Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Industry Analysis Size, Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market – Scope of Report

TMR’s report on the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, high prevalence of autoimmune diseases across the world, Increased health care expenditure globally, Growing awareness among people about autoimmune diseases are projected to drive the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market during the forecast period

According to the report, the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market was valued at US$ 14.4 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2027

High Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases across the World and Increased Health Care Expenditure Globally: Key Drivers

Rise in the prevalence of autoimmune diseases directly affects the growth and development of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market. The market is estimated to grow at a high rate due to rising incidence of diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, Graves’ disease, and type 1 diabetes.

According to the National Institutes of Health, up to 23.5 million Americans (more than seven percent of the population) suffer from an autoimmune disease – and the prevalence is rising. The rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases is likely to fuel the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market. Therefore, consistent increase in the autoimmune patient population across the world has been identified as one of the major factors driving the autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

Leading players operating in the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market are

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.,

Beckman Coulter, Inc. ,

bioMérieux SA,

Bio-Rad Laboratories,

Hoffmann-La, Roche Ltd.,

Inova Diagnostics, Inc.,

Quest Diagnostics,

SQI Diagnostics, Inc.,

Siemens Healthcare among others

