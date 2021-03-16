Global Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, COVID-19 Trends, Regional Forecast to 2027| Top Leaders: Chronos Therapeutics Ltd, BioCorRx, Inc, Bionex Pharmaceuticals LLC, Cerecor Inc , Opiant Pharmaceuticals,

Global alcohol-dependency treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in strategic alliances between the pharmaceuticals companies and untapped emerging economies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

To bestow clients with the most excellent results, Alcohol-Dependency Treatment market research report has been generated by using integrated approaches and latest technology. This market report delivers the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2020-2026. It also studies the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the help of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The study encompasses market drivers and restraints by using SWOT analysis, along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period.



Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-alcohol-dependency-treatment-market&kb

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global alcohol-dependency treatment market are Alkermes, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Zydus Cadila, Mylan N.V, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Curemark, LLC, Chronos Therapeutics Ltd, BioCorRx, Inc, Bionex Pharmaceuticals LLC, Cerecor Inc , Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Omeros Corporation, MONTISERA LTD, Kinnov Therapeutics, Indivior PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd, H. Lundbeck A/S and others.

Market Drivers

High prevalence of alcohol abuse disorder worldwide and vulnerable adult population is propelling the growth of this market

Change in life style and non-stringent regulation on sale of alcohol to the minors

New innovation and emerging new markets is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, H. Lundbeck A/S received an approval from the Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for Selincro (nalmefene hydrochloride) for treatment to reduce alcohol consumption in alcohol-dependent patients. The approval of Selincro represents significantly improve the lives of millions of patients suffering from alcohol addiction throughout the Japan.

In July 2017, Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported topline result of phase I trial of OPNT002 which is a tranasally dosed (IN) formulation of the opioid antagonist naltrexone hydrochloride is developing for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). The trial demonstrated increased the rate of absorption of intranasal naltrexone with no serious adverse event.

Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at :https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-alcohol-dependency-treatment-market&kb

Overview of the report

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To describe major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Alcohol-Dependency Treatment market and submarkets. To assess the market shares for new entrants Strategic profiling of the key players and brands To describe the industry trends and developments

Segmentation: Global Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market

Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market By Type

Mild

Moderate

Severe

Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market By Therapy

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Psychotherapy

Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market By Drugs

Naltrexone

Antabuse

Acamprosate

Others

Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market By End Users

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Speak to Analyst and Get Free Customized Information about Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-alcohol-dependency-treatment-market&kb

Points to focus in the report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market size has been provided. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Analyze and forecast Alcohol-Dependency Treatment market on the basis of type, function and application.

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]