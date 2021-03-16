Global Aircraft Brake System Market 2021 Emerging with Top Prominent Key Players like PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, AAR, UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, Nasco Aircraft Brake, Honeywell International

The Aircraft Brake System is a critical component of an aircraft and plays a vital role in aircraft handling operations such as takeoff, landing, and taxiing while the aircraft is on the ground. The brakes are not only useful in slowing down the aircraft and further stopping it, but also offer a reliable way of restraining the aircraft from gaining motion during engine run-ups. Moreover, the advanced aircraft braking systems, currently employed in civil and defense aircraft, also allow steering of the aircraft on the ground by means of differential braking.

Global Aircraft Brake System Market Key Players:-

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, AAR, UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, Nasco Aircraft Brake, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Safran Landing Systems, Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems Corporation, Beringer-aero, MATCO mfg, Lufthansa Technik, and Grove Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Inc.

A major driver supporting the growth of the Global Aircraft Brake System Market is the increasing fleet size of commercial and defense aircraft. The aircraft industry is witnessing a tremendous increase in the number of aircraft due to increased passenger movement across the world. This is indirectly boosting the market and is anticipated to further propel the market during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Global Aircraft Brake System Market by Component Type:-

o Wheels

o Brakes

o Braking Systems (Component Type Analysis: Transducers, Sensors, Actuators, Valves)

Global Aircraft Brake System Market by Platform Type:-

o Commercial

o Defense

o Helicopters

Global Aircraft Brake System Market by Fit Type:-

o Linefit

o Retrofit

Global Aircraft Brake System Market by geography:-

o North America

o Europe

o the Asia Pacific

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

