Gene Editing Tools Market Size Key Trends Challenges, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2027

Global gene editing tools market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 17.63% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing preferences in demands for personalized medicine.

Gene Editing Tools Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

CRISPR Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

National Human Genome Research Institute

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc

Merck KGaA

Horizon Discovery Ltd

GeneCopoeia, Inc

ERS Genomics

Takara Bio Inc.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Product

Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR/Cas9)

Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZNFs)

Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (TALENs)

Viral Systems

Transposon Systems

Others

By Application

Veterinary Medicine

Cell Line Engineering

Bioremediation

Food & Brewing Development

Food Waste Management

Bio Sensing Development

Others

By Disease Application

Sickle Cell Disease

Heart Disease

Diabetes

Alzheimer’s Disease

Obesity

Others

By End-User

Biotech & Pharma Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Research Institutes

Food Industry

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Market Overview:

Gene editing also known as genome editing is the method of modifications of DNA focusing on replacement and deletion of these DNA from a specific location inside of a genome in an organism/cell. This process requires specialized tools to be carried out and is generally undertaken in different labs with the help of engineered nucleases.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of long-term chronic illnesses such as Alzheimer’s, heart disease, diabetes, cancer and various others resulting in high demands for this market

Increasing efficiency and effectiveness of genome editing methods with the help of these tools is expected to drive the market growth

Growing areas of application for genome editing is expected to drive its demand

Rising levels of investments in R&D for life sciences and scientific research; this factor is expected to boost the market growth

Market Restraint

Complications associated with the patent dispute amongst the various companies dealing in this market is the major factor restricting the growth of this market

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The COVID-19 epidemic has had an effect on many characteristics, such as travel bans; flight cancellations; quarantines; limited all indoor events proclaimed emergency in many countries; unpredictability of the stock market; major supply chain slowdown; declining economic assurance, and in sighted insecurity about the future. By generating supply chain turmoil, by directly influencing production and demand, and by having an economic impact on businesses and commercial markets, COVID-19 will influence the global economy.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2019, ERS Genomics announced that they had agreed to a licensing agreement with Bioneer A/S resulting in ERS Genomics’ genome editing intellectual property of “CRISPR/Cas9”. This agreement will help in the expansion of Bioneer’s biomedical research capabilities which further helps in enhancing the expertise of the company

In June 2019, Researchers from Harvard University and MIT’s Broad Institute partnered and developed a new gene editing method, known as “base editing”. This approach has been designed to insert or delete the genes in human cells not requiring the interruption or breaking the double helix strands of DNA

Competitive Landscape and Gene Editing Tools Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gene editing tools market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics; Editas Medicine; National Human Genome Research Institute; Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Horizon Discovery Ltd.; GeneCopoeia, Inc.; ERS Genomics; Takara Bio Inc.; New England Biolabs; GenScript among others.

