Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Market: Know about Impact of Covid-19 by Top Companies like – Knight Therapeutics Inc, Daewon Pharmaceutical, Metacrine, Vaxart, Inc

The report titled Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Market has recently added by Data Bridge Market Research to get a stronger and effective business outlook. The Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development market explains a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. It explains various definitions and segmentation or classifications of the industry, applications of the industry and value chain structure. So, take business to the peak level of growth with this all-inclusive Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development market research report. The report contains different market related to market size, trends, segmentation, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, diagrams, graphs, pie charts, price. The Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this market research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

Major Market Players With An In-Depth Analysis:

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd

Ardelyx

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group）Co., Ltd

RedHill

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Avexegen Therapeutics, Inc

Knight Therapeutics Inc

Daewon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Metacrine, Vaxart, Inc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

…………

Additional companies can be included on request

The report covers a detailed performance of some of the key players and analysis of major players in the industry, segments, application, and regions. Moreover, the report also considers the government’s policies in different regions which illustrates the key opportunities as well as challenges of the market in each region.

Segmentation: Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Market

By Disease Type

Gastroenteritis

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

Irritable bowel syndrome

Others

By Molecular targets

Sodium Transporter Nhe3 Inhibitor

Sphinogosine-1-Phosphate Receptor Functional Antagonist

Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Blocker

Others

By Marketed Drugs

Infliximab

Adalimumab

Mesalazine

Others

By Clinical Trials

Etrolizumab

SHP647

ABX464

ASP3291

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Scope of the Report:

Global Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development market analysis report is a definitive solution for sound decision making and superior management of goods and services. This market report endows clients with the supreme level of market data and information which exactly matches to the niche and business requirements. The market research report delivers all-inclusive analysis of the market structure along with the estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development market report also analyzes the market status, market share, current trends, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Gastrointestinal diseases are defined as the condition or disease that occurs within the gastrointestinal tract. The gastrointestinal disorders includes constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, colitis, inflammatory bowel disease and hence forth. The patients with gastrointestinal disorders may experience abdominal pain and cramps, bloating and change in bowel habits.

According to the articles published in the Oxford University Press by Journal of the Canadian Association of Gastroenterology, it was estimated up to 270,000 patients are living with inflammatory bowel disease and 135,000 patients with Crohn’s disease in the Canada in the year of 2018. These growing cases of gastrointestinal diseases and high demand of disease specific treatment are factors to drive the market growth.

Market Drivers

Introduction of biologics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases is boosting the gastrointestinal diseases drug development market

High prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders worldwide will drive the market growth

On-going clinical trial is being conducted by the many pharmaceuticals companies also acts as a market driver

New launches of products annually is propelling the market growth

Market Restraints

Huge expenditure involved in research and development will restrict the market growth

Patent expiry of major drugs and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to hamper the market growth

Limited success rate of novel therapies will hamper the market growth

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development by Regions.

Chapter 6: Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development.

Chapter 9: Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Knight Therapeutics Inc, filed New Drug Submission (NDS) to the Health Canada for Ibsrela, (tenapanor), an oral sodium transporter NHE3 inhibitor for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome in patients with constipation. Upon approval of Ibsrela, it will change the treatment landscape to the physician as well as patients suffering from irritable bowel syndrome throughout the Canada

In November 2018, Ardelyx received FDA’s acceptance of New Drug Application (NDA) for Tenapanor, sodium transporter NHE3 inhibitor for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome in patients with constipation. If approved it will shift from standard symptomatic treatment to the disease specific treatment

Competitive Landscape and Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gastrointestinal diseases drug development market are Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd, Ardelyx, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group）Co., Ltd., RedHill, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Avexegen Therapeutics, Inc., Knight Therapeutics Inc., Daewon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Metacrine, Vaxart, Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, SynAct Pharma AB, Sequella, Inc, Prometic Life Sciences Inc, SHIELD THERAPEUTICS, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, ABIVAX among others

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Gastrointestinal Diseases Drug Development in these regions, from 2021 to 2028, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

