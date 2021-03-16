Exclusive Report on Medication Therapy Management Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

In terms of revenue, global medication therapy management market was valued at US$ 393.19 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.83% over the forecast period and reach US$ 838.70 Mn by 2027. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The healthcare givers and pharmacist are striving to achieve better engagement with patients by providing accurate and complete medication. World Health Organization (WHO) reported in 2017 that 1.3 million U.S citizens die annually due to error in medication. The cost associated with medication error was US$ 42 billion across the globe in the same year. These figures depict the need for counter-measures to arrest medication errors and loss of life and wealth due to these errors. Automated medication management offerings are driving the change in role of pharmacies and other healthcare players in patient assistance. Medication therapy management is a rapidly emerging term in healthcare industry which help patients get the most benefit from their medications. It encompasses a broad range of health care services provided by pharmacists and the medication experts to improve medication use, reduce the risk of adverse events, and improve medication adherence. These services are independent of the medication product, and can also be provided in conjunction. Medication therapy management is a patient-centric and comprehensive approach which improves the quality of care pharmacists offer to patients along with increasing their overall revenue generation and return on investment (ROI). The medication therapy management offerings of medication experts benefits patients with overview of all prescribed medications, medication-related education and consultation through collaboration among patient, physician and other healthcare experts. There are five core elements of a medication therapy management service model including medication therapy review (MTR), personal medication record (PMR), medication-related action plan (MAP), intervention and/or referral, documentation and follow-up. The delivery of these core elements can be customized based on patient’s requirements. Thus, the advantage of medication therapy management, to effectively curb the medication errors causing loss of life and wealth, is fueling the growth of medication therapy management market across the globe.

Top Key Players:

Some of the players operating in the medication therapy management market are AdhereHealth, LLC, Agadia Systems, Inc., Aprexis HS LLC, AssureCare, LLC, Cardinal Health, Cerner Corporation, CSS Health, First Databank, Inc., GemCare Wellness, General Electric Company, Healthcare Fiscal Management, Inc., IQware Solutions, Magellan Health, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Omnicell, Inc., Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Sinfonia Rx) and Centene Corporation (WellCare) amongst others.

