Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size 2021, Share, Growth Rate and Gross Margin, Development Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2027

Patient Engagement Solutions Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Patient Engagement Solutions Market place for the forecast 2020– 2025.

Brandessece Market Research recently added the Patient Engagement Solutions Market research report which offers a thorough study of the market scenario regarding the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2026. The report deals with the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.

Awareness initiatives and favorable government legislations are expected to power the market. For example, the Readmission Reduction Program started by the CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) motivates the suppliers to be involved actively in patient engagement solutions with the aim of having the readmission rates while offering enhanced inpatient services.

Patient engagement services and solutions allow healthcare service suppliers to better engage with and reach to patients. Patient engagement system lets healthcare service suppliers to increase new patients’ visits and develop loyalty with easy automatic options, automated reminders, and many more other options. These solutions outreach patients through phone, text, and email to remind them of their balances and appointments as well as to bring their referral documents. Moreover, these solutions are also employed to wish people on their birthdays. This method not only elevates satisfaction of the current patients but also attracts to potential patients.

The global patient engagement solutions market is divided into component, deployment mode, and end-users. Based on deployment model, the global patient engagement solutions market is divided into cloud, on-premise, and web-based. Based on component, the global market for patient engagement solutions is divided into software, hardware, and services. Based on end-users, the global market for patient engagement solutions is divided into healthcare payers, hospitals & providers, and pharmaceutical companies.

McKesson Corporation

Phytel, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

MEDecision, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

YourCareUniverse, Inc.

GetWellNetwork, Inc.

Orion Health Ltd.

Lincor Solutions Ltd.

Key Market Segments:

by Component: Hardware, Software, Services,

by Delivery Mode: On-premise, Cloud-based

by End User: Providers, Payers, Individual Users, Other

by Application: Health Management, Social and Behavioral Management, Home Health Management, Financial Health Management

Increasing Spending By Healthcare It Firms To Power Growth In The Market

Patient engagement solution provides clinics or hospital with enhanced user retention competence simultaneously it assists them to cure patients in the most effectual manner possible. Moreover increasing spending by healthcare IT firms, increasing requirement for enhanced healthcare services, and rising government projects are the major reasons powering the development of patient engagement solutions. As the patient engagement tech operates on a conjoint platform, healthcare companies are heading towards automated procedures, which offer an enhanced agility, response, and cost efficiency. Technological enactments and access in the healthcare sector to big data are powering the growth of the patient engagement solutions market. On the other hand, lack of interoperability is expected to hinder the development of the global market. In addition to this, an elevation in retail insurance system is additionally expected to make several developmental avenues for the major players in the global market. However, to fulfill the user expectations a number of healthcare agencies are rearranging themselves in terms of quality, service, and cost.

Acceptance of home care and jump to value-based from volume-based care is also predicted to add to the global market growth. For example, as per a survey performed by Deloitte for US users, almost 62% users were comfortable with healthcare providers in online consultation. The trend is same in other developed nations which show the elevations in acceptance of virtual and home care.

North America Rules The Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market

Among the regions, North America rules the global patient engagement solutions market. The development in the North America is owing to the rising IT industry together with the rising requirement for mobile healthcare options. In addition to this, NHS (National Health Services) is a publically supported system in the UK which is powering the European patient engagement solutions market. The Asia Pacific is expected to experience the quickest development due to the rising disposable income and rising population. India and China are expected to be the quickest developing regions in Asia Pacific.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025

Chapter 2 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market: SWOT Analysis

2.7 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market: PEST Analysis

2.7 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.8 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Type

2.8.2 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Grade

2.8.3 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Regional

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market

3.1.1 Global Patient Engagement Solutions market Revenue (USD Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 5 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market: By Product Type

5.1 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2018

5.2 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Product Type, 2015 – 2025

5.3 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Retro,2015-2025

5.4 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue (USD Billion), 2015-2025

5.4 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue (USD Billion), 2015-2025

5.5 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue Share (%), By Product Type, 2015 – 2025

5.6 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2015-2025

Chapter 6 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market: By Product Type

6.1 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2018

6.2 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Type, 2015 – 2025

Chapter 7 North America Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis

7.1 North America Market Snapshot

7.1.1 North America Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

7.1.2 North America Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, by Country, 2015 – 2025

7.1.3 North America Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

7.1.5 North America Patient Engagement Solutions Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Product Type, 2015-2025

7.1.6 North America Patient Engagement Solutions Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Product Type , 2015-2025

Chapter 8 Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis

8.1 Europe Market Snapshot

8.1.1 Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

8.1.2 Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, by Country, 2015 – 2025

8.1.3 Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

8.1.5 Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Product Type, 2015-2025

8.1.6 Europe Patient Engagement Solutions Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Type, 2015-2025

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis

9.1 Asia Pacific Market Snapshot

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, by Country, 2015 – 2025

9.1.3 Asia Pacific Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

9.1.5 Asia Pacific Patient Engagement Solutions Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Product Type, 2015-2025

9.1.6 Asia Pacific Patient Engagement Solutions Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Type, 2015-2025

Chapter 10 Latin America Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis

10.1 Latin America Market Snapshot

10.1.1 Latin America Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

10.1.2 Latin America Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, by Country, 2015 – 2025

10.1.3 Latin America Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

10.1.5 Latin America Patient Engagement Solutions Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Product Type, 2015-2025

10.1.6 Latin America Patient Engagement Solutions Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Type, 2015-2025

Chapter 11 Middle East & Africa Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis

11.1 Middle East & Africa Market Snapshot

11.1.1 Middle East & Africa Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue and Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

11.1.2 Middle East & Africa Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, by Country, 2015 – 2025

11.1.3 Middle East & Africa Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

11.1.5 Middle East & Africa Patient Engagement Solutions Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Product Type, 2015-2025

11.1.6 Middle East & Africa Patient Engagement Solutions Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Type, 2015-2025

