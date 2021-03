Europe Insecticides Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The Europe insecticides market for waste management accounted for $14,739.3 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $23,368.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Waste is generated during the extraction of raw materials, processing of raw materials into intermediate & final products, consumption of final products, agricultural activities, and other human activities. Waste management is a systematic procedure of treating waste, comprising numerous activities such as collecting, transportation, and treatment (mechanical/biological/chemical).

The growth of the Europe insecticides market for waste management is driven by factors such as increase in environmental awareness and implementation of stringent government regulations toward open dumping. However, along with difficulties in storage and handling of insecticides, high prices of insecticides is a major factor expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The Europe insecticides market for waste management is segmented based on type, waste treatment method, method of application, active ingredient, and country. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into larvicide and adulticide. On the basis of waste treatment method, it is classified into mechanical biological treatment (MBT), incineration, anaerobic digestion. By method of application, it is segregated into toxic bait, dichlorvos vaporizer, outdoor space-spraying, larvicide sprayers, and others. Toxic bait is further categorized into dry scatter bait, liquid sprinkle baits, and liquid bait dispensers. As per active ingredient, the market is fragmented into organophosphorus compounds pyrethroids compounds, neonicotinoids, and insect growth regulator.

Organophosphorus compounds is further classified into azamethiphos, diazinon, dimethoate, pirimiphos methyl, and others. Pyrethroids compounds is subsegmented into bioresmethrin, cyfluthrin, deltamethrin, pyrethrins, and others. Neonicotinoids is further classified into imidacloprid, thiamethoxam, and others. Insect growth regulator is bifurcated into cyromazine and others. Country wise, the market is analyzed across Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Nordic countries, the Netherlands, and rest of Europe. The Nordic countries are analyzed across Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, and rest of Nordic.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are BIODEGMA GmbH, BTA International GmbH, Nehlsen AG, FCC Austria Abfall Service AG, Veolia, AMEY PLC, Biffa, Renewi PLC, REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, and LafargeHolcim Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

This report outlines the current trends and future scenario of the Europe insecticides market for waste management from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

The profiles of the key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Larvicide

Adulticide

By Waste Treatment Method

Mechanical Biological Treatment (MBT)

Incineration

Anaerobic Digestion

By Method of Application

Toxic Bait

Dichlorvos Vaporizer

Outdoor Space Spraying

Larvicide Sprayers

Others

By Active Ingredient

Organophosphorus Compounds

Pyrethroids Compounds

Neonicotinoids

Insect Growth Regulator

By Country

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Nordic Countries

o Denmark

o Finland

o Norway

o Sweden

o Rest of Nordic

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe