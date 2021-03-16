Europe FMCG Logistics Market Precise Outlook 2021- XPO Logistics, Nippon Express, DB Schenker, Hellmann Worlwide Logistics, APL Logistics

The Europe FMCG Logistics Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355425/europe-fmcg-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=68

Key Players:

DHL Group, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Agility Logistics, CEVA Logistics, FedEx, XPO Logistics, Nippon Express, DB Schenker, Hellmann Worlwide Logistics, APL Logistics and others.

Key Market Trends

Growing Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market in Europe

Logistics management is an important component of many companies profitability and overall success. While some companies manage their own logistics, others find it more efficient to hire specialized logistics companies to manage their logistics for them. 3PL service providers handle activities such as designing and planning supply chains, designing facilities, warehousing, transporting and distributing goods etc. The primary motivation for taking 3PL services is not cost but flexibility. This is true especially for FMCG companies or retailers that need preparation of less-than-full-case orders 3PLs are more price-competitive in simpler full-case or full-pallet orders. A 3PL service provider will have more ability to absorb volume increases and fluctuations than an in-house operation. The ability to share facilities and labour allows 3PL company to move resources around and respond in ways the manufacturer cannot. This has strong appeal to FMCG companies that have intense launch and promotional cycles that can create distortions in regular flows. The FMCG sector has seen no decrease in the demand and production of its products during Covid-19 and is likely to remain strong post Covid-19 as well. In 2018, the European third-party logistics market generated revenue of around 181.7 billion US dollars and is likely to grow further.

FMCG E-commerce Sales to Rise at a High Pace



The online food and grocery market in Europe has been growing from the past few years, as people are looking for ways to multitask and save time. In Europe, in 2009 the online food and grocery shopping accounted for 13% of the ordered goods and services online. Since 2009 until 2018 the share of food and grocery e-shopping has almost doubled (92% growth) and in 2018, 25% of online orders were made for food and groceries. This is a clear indicator of potential growth as consumers are starting to embrace online shopping of FMCG and other essentials. The countries with the highest growth in online purchase of FMCG goods from 2009 to 2018 are Greece, Czechia, Malta, Latvia and Sweden, they increased e-food and grocery orders to 5 times in 2018 compared to 2009 as a percentage of online ordered goods and services. Slovakia, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania also did well and were doing online orders for food and grocery by over 3 times more. The top 4 countries where the share of online purchases is above 30% as a share of all online orders as the UK, Czechia, Estonia and Lithuania. The United Kingdom, France, Germany and Spain are predicted to have the highest online grocery market sizes in Europe. With increasing online sale of FMCG goods, the FMCG Logistics market is expected to grow along with booming E-commerce.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355425/europe-fmcg-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=68

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global Europe FMCG Logistics market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global Personal Protective Equipment market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global Europe FMCG Logistics market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global Europe FMCG Logistics market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approaches Europe FMCG Logistics used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Finally, the Europe FMCG Logistics Market report is the believable source for gaining Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate and figure, and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]