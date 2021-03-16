Europe Elderly Care Market (2021-2028) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: ORPEA GROUPE, Right At Home LLC, Senior Group

Elderly care market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 503,050.83 million by 2027. Rising patient pool for chronic illness in ageing population is one of the major factors for the market growth.

Major Market Players With An In-Depth Analysis:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

BAYADA Home Health Care

BS Care Limited

Home Instead Franchising Limited

Medtronics

ORPEA GROUPE

Right At Home LLC

Senior Group

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

Additional companies can be included on request

The report covers a detailed performance of some of the key players and analysis of major players in the industry, segments, application, and regions. Moreover, the report also considers the government’s policies in different regions which illustrates the key opportunities as well as challenges of the market in each region.

Segmentation: Europe Elderly Care Market

By Product Type (Pharmaceuticals, Housing and Assistive Devices)

By Service (Institutional Care, Homecare, Adult Day Care)

By Application (Heart Diseases, Cancer, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Neurological, Respiratory and Others)

Scope of the Report:

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Europe Elderly Care Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Europe Elderly Care Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Europe Elderly Care.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Europe Elderly Care.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Europe Elderly Care by Regions.

Chapter 6: Europe Elderly Care Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: Europe Elderly Care Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Europe Elderly Care.

Chapter 9: Europe Elderly Care Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

Europe Elderly Care Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and housing and assistive devices.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into homecare, institutional care and adult day care.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into heart diseases, respiratory, diabetes, osteoporosis, cancer, neurological, kidney diseases, arthritis and others.

Competitive Landscape and Europe Elderly Care Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., BAYADA Home Health Care, BS Care Limited, Home Instead Franchising Limited, Medtronics, ORPEA GROUPE, Right At Home LLC., Senior Group, Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG among other players in Europe. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

in 2018, according to the European commission, the growing number of geriatric population fuels to healthy lifestyle of adults and lower rate of birth increases the number of 80+ population which was observed from 4.9% to 13% from 2016 to 2017. These growth rates in geriatric population have raised the public expenditure for long term care (LTC) from 1.6% to 2.7% of GDP from 2016 to 2070.

On the Basis of Region

Europe elderly care market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, by product type, service and application. The countries covered in elderly care market report are Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Belgium and Rest of Europe.

Germany dominates the Europe elderly care market due to growing number of geriatric population associated with the diseases among elderly population and the better medical facilities and healthcare services is provided in the region to the older people.

