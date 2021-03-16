Europe Cloud CRM Market 2021 Business Scenario -Zendesk Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Salesforce.com, inc., Microsoft Corporation

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Europe Cloud CRM Market in its latest report titled, “Europe Cloud CRM Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Europe cloud CRM market is expected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Europe Cloud CRM Market 2021 before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355941/europe-cloud-crm-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=69

Top Key Players in the Global Europe Cloud CRM Market: Zendesk Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Salesforce.com, inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, HubSpot Inc., SAP SE, SugarCRM, Inc., Insightly, Inc., Cirrus Shield

– In February 2020, Sceptre Hospitality Resources, which has a significant presence in Europe, launched its newly developed guest management system called Maverick CRM, for the hospitality industry. The solution will leverage valuable guest data from their sales channels for keeping the potential client relations intact.

– In March 2020, Salesforce had announced new industry-specific innovations for healthcare industry-based solutions built on Salesforce CRM. This solution will improve health outcomes and enhance operational efficiency by connecting people, data, and processes on a unified platform. Newly added capabilities include relationship management tools in Health Cloud to offer the growth of healthcare service provider relationships with several new use cases.

Key Market Trends

Small and Medium Enterprise Segment is Expected to Grow Significantly Over the Forecast Period

– The development of SMEs has been a focal point of interest of National Promotional Institutions (NPIs) for earlier years and will continue to be an essential task. Small and medium enterprises drive investment and innovation, create substantial value addition, and provide the majority of job opportunities in European countries, including Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

– To keep European small businesses viable and competitive, KfW, Bpifrance, BGK, ICO, and the British Business Bank strive to improve access to finance for SMEs. Despite significantly favorable financing conditions and low-interest rates, innovative and young SMEs, in particular, experienced enormous financing difficulties. This evidence suggests that promotional funds can cover a considerable part of the financing gap.

– Cloud migration is one of the significant problems for SMEs to implement cloud-based customer relationship management solutions for their businesses. In April 2020, CRM provider vCita has partnered with Mastercard in Europe to help SMEs run in a more digital-first environment. The newly formed alliance will offer a full learning and management solution that will help SMEs to migrate into the cloud.

– Major cloud-based CRM providers are taking the initiative to drive the adoption of cloud-based solutions for promoting small and medium businesses. For example, Hubspot offers detailed reports on sales activity, individual performance, and productivity for a sales teams success. With Hubspots free CRM offering, the users can enjoy unlimited customer data and 1,000,000 contacts with no time limit or expiration date.

Inquire For Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355941/europe-cloud-crm-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?mode=69

The United Kingdom is Expected to Hold a Significant Share Throughout the Forecast Period

– The major driver for the growth of the United Kingdom country segment is the significant presence of technology providers and the increasing number of SMEs in the business landscape. These players focus on entering into partnerships, merger-acquisitions, and innovative solutions offerings to stay in the regional and globally competitive market landscape.

– For instance, in July 2019, Ernst & Young Global LLP, a UK-based advisory organization, acquired C Centric Solutions to broaden its capacity to offer a wide range of CRM services.

– In November 2019, Eudonet, a CRM technology provider with a significant presence in the United Kingdom, acquired Dutch firm Stb. The acquisition, the company expects, will allow it to enter the Dutch market by targeting professional associations and other prominent sectors.

– However, data migration is one of the major obstacles to cloud CRM implementation in the countrys market scenario. Other concerns like the availability of resources to get things done alongside the day job or resistance to change among CRM users are also restraining the growth at a significant level.

– Most of the UKs enterprises feel that GDPR has had an impact on how they deal with data. Some enterprises have introduced procedures and policies around data collection, data aging and data removal, security measures, and so on. Others have set up secure portals to communicate with customers and partners or have moved to an opt-in model.

This Europe Cloud CRM Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Buy Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192355941?mode=su?mode=69

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional ([email protected]), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: [email protected] | [email protected]