Enzyme Inhibitors Market Trending Revenues by 2028| AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, Novartis, Roche & Pfizer, Ranbaxy Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Takeda

Enzyme inhibitors are molecules that interact with enzymes (temporary or permanent) in some way and reduce the rate of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction or prevent enzymes to work in a normal manner. The important types of inhibitors are competitive, noncompetitive, and uncompetitive inhibitors.

There are three kinds of reversible inhibitors: competitive, noncompetitive/mixed, and uncompetitive inhibitors. Competitive inhibitors, as the name suggests, compete with substrates to bind to the enzyme at the same time. The inhibitor has an affinity for the active site of an enzyme where the substrate also binds to.

There are two types of inhibitors; competitive and noncompetitive inhibitors. Competitive inhibitors bind to the active site of the enzyme and prevent substrate from binding.

Penicillin irreversibly inhibits the enzyme transpeptidase by reacting with a serine residue in the transpeptidase. This reaction is irreversible and so the growth of the bacterial cell wall is inhibited.

AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, Novartis, Roche & Pfizer, Ranbaxy Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories Inc., and Takeda.

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs)

Protease Inhibitors

Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Aromatase Inhibitors

Kinase Inhibitors

Neuraminidase Inhibitors

Statins

Others

Chemotherapy

Antibiotics

Pesticides

Cardiovascular Treatments

Others

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

