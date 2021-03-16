Enterprise Asset Management Market worth US$ 954 Million by 2026 | Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

According to Market Study Report, Enterprise Asset Management Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Enterprise Asset Management Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period, to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2026 from USD 3.3 billion in 2020.

Digitization across different verticals is creating new opportunities for organizations to optimize their relationships with customers. Many asset–intensive organizations are focusing on investing in new and ground–breaking technologies to radically transform and improve their operational processes. In today’s highly competitive business environment, asset–intensive businesses succeed and fail based on how they manage complexities in the face of increased competition.

The manufacturing vertical includes automotive, aerospace, heavy machinery, chemicals, and electronics and semiconductors. It is transforming its business functions, such as integration of supply chains, product designing, inventory management, and product deliveries. Manufacturing organizations have disconnected systems and departments working through information silos, making it complex for the EAM system to work with other IT systems.

APAC is one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of technology adoption, and the demand for digitization is driven by various initiatives carried out by different governments and large enterprises in the region. Countries such as China, Japan, Australia, Singapore, India, and Indonesia are leading this technology adoption, which includes embracing new-age technologies such as AI, edge, IoT, analytics, and cloud.

#Key Players- IBM (US),SAP (Germany),Oracle (US),Infor (US),IFS (Sweden),ABB (Switzerland),Intelligent Process Solutions (Germany),Maintenance Connection (US),Aveva (UK),Aptean (US),Emanit (US),CGI (Canada),Rfgen Software (US),Assetworks (US),Ultimo Software Solutions (UK),UpKeep (US),Asset Panda (US),EZOfficeInventory (US),Pazo (India),EZMaintain.com (US),InnoMaint Software (India),Asset Infinity (India),Fracttal (Chile),Aladinme (UAE),KloudGin (US),MaintainX (US),Limble CMMS (US),TrackX (US),Cheqroom (Blegium),The Asset Guardian (Canada),Fleetio (US),Gocodes (US),Redlist (US).

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction To Covid-19

1.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 1 Covid-19: Global Propagation

Figure 2 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

1.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 3 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecastsfor Select G20 Countries In 2020

1.3.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact—Scenario Assessment

Figure 4 Criteria Impacting Global Economy

Figure 5 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of Global Economy

1.4 Objectives Of The Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.5.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.6 Market Scope

1.6.1 Market Segmentation

1.6.2 Regions Covered

1.6.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.7 Currency Considered

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2017–2019

1.8 Stakeholders

1.9 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 6 Enterprise Asset Management Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

Figure 7 Breakup Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

Figure 8 Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

Figure 9 Enterprise Asset Management Market: Top–Down Andbottom–Up Approaches

Figure 10 Market Size Estimation Methodology – Approach 1 (Supply Side): Revenue Of Services From Vendors

Figure 11 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach (Supply Side): Collective Revenue Of Enterprise Asset Management Vendors

Figure 12 Market Size Estimation Methodology – (Supply Side): Illustration Of Vendor Revenue Estimation

Figure 13 Market Size Estimation Methodology – (Supply Side): Cagr Projections From Supply Side

Figure 14 Market Size Estimation Methodology – Approach 2 (Demand Side): Revenue Generated From Verticals (1/2)

Figure 15 Market Size Estimation Methodology – Approach 2 (Demand Side): Revenue Generated From Verticals (2/2)

2.4 Market Forecast

Table 2 Factor Analysis

2.5 Research Assumptions

2.6 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 16 Enterprise Asset Management Market: Global Snapshot

Figure 17 Top–Growing Segments In Market

Figure 18 Asset Lifecycle Management Segment To Hold Largest Market Size During Forecast Period

Figure 19 On–Premises Segment To Hold Larger Market Size During Forecast Period

Figure 20 Top Verticals In Enterprises Asset Management Market

Figure 21 Market: Regional Snapshot

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities In Eam Market

Figure 22 Focus On Improving Customer Experience And Simplifying Information Technology Operations Workflow To Drive Adoption Of Enterprise Asset Management

4.2 Market, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2026

Figure 23 Asset Lifecycle Management Segment To Hold Highest Market Share During Forecast Period

4.3 Market, By Deployment Model, 2020

Figure 24 On-Premises Segment To Hold Higher Market Share In 2020

4.4 Market, By Organization Size, 2020

Figure 25 Large Enterprises Segment To Hold Higher Market Share In 2020

4.5 Market, By Vertical, 2020 Vs. 2026

Figure 26 Manufacturing Vertical To Hold Highest Market Share During Forecast Period

4.6 Market: Regional Scenario, 2020–2026

Figure 27 Asia Pacific To Emerge As Best Market For Investments Innext Five Years

5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

Figure 28 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges: Enterprise Asset Management Market

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Shift From Legacy Asset Management Methods To Modern Asset Management By Enterprises

5.2.1.2 Rising Popularity Of Saas-Based Eam Solutions

5.2.1.3 Growing Need For Gaining A 360-Degree View Of Assets

5.2.1.4 Increased Usage Of Iot Platforms And Devices To Manage Enterprise Assets

5.2.1.5 Elimination Of Overheads Caused Due To Adherence To Compliance

5.2.1.6 Convergence Of Technologies Such As Ai, Iot, And Analytics

5.2.1.7 Increase In Mobility Usage Among End Users

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Regulatory Compliance Issues

5.2.2.2 Concerns Over Data Security And Confidentiality

5.2.2.3 Implementation Challenges For Enterprises With Diverse Operational Structures

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Need For Extending The Life Span Of Assets With The Help Of Advanced Technologies

5.2.3.2 Adoption Of A Digital Asset Management Strategy To Drive Better Return On Assets

5.2.3.3 Integration Of Eam With Third–Party Erp Systems

5.2.3.4 Data-Driven Asset Management

5.2.3.5 Inclination Of Organizations Toward Cloud-Based Deployments To Overcome On-Premises Limitations

5.2.3.6 Surge In Asset Management Workloads During The Covid-19 Pandemic

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Difficulty In Collecting, Analyzing, And Using Data

5.2.4.2 Selecting The Right Mix Of Solutions

5.3 Covid–19–Driven Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers And Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints And Challenges

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 29 Enterprise Asset Management Market: Value Chain

5.5 Ecosystem

Table 3 Enterprise Asset Management: Ecosystem

Figure 30 Market: Ecosystem

5.6 Enterprise Asset Management: Impact Of Covid-19

Figure 31 Impact Of Covid-19

5.7 Use Cases

5.7.1 Use Case 1: Infor

5.7.2 Use Case 2: Aptean

5.7.3 Use Case 3: Emaint

5.7.4 Use Case 4: Ezofficeinventory

5.7.5 Use Case 5: Asset Panda

5.7.6 Use Case 6: Kloudgin

5.7.7 Use Case 7: Pazo

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Cloud/Software As A Service

5.8.2 Machine Learning

5.8.3 Mobility

5.8.4 Internet Of Things

5.8.5 Augmented Reality

5.8.6 Artificial Intelligence

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 32 Enterprise Asset Management: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Table 4 Enterprise Asset Management: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.10.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.10.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.10.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.10.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.11 Regulations

5.11.1 North America

5.11.2 Europe

5.11.3 Asia Pacific

5.11.4 Middle East And Africa

5.11.5 Latin America

5.12 Pricing Analysis

Table 5 Pricing Analysis Of Enterprise Asset Management Vendors

6 Enterprise Asset Management Market, By Application

